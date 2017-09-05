TRAFFIC: Multi-vehicle accident on I-10 westbound near Beglis Pa - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

TRAFFIC: Multi-vehicle accident on I-10 westbound near Beglis Parkway

By KPLC Digital Staff
SOUTHWEST LOUISIANA (KPLC) -

Traffic is backing up on I-10 westbound near Beglis Parkway in Sulphur due to a multi-vehicle accident.

If possible, please find alternate routes.

  • Horse farms flooded along the Sabine River

    Tuesday, September 5 2017 6:02 AM EDT2017-09-05 10:02:40 GMT
    “I don't have a boat to get to my house That's the only way to get there. It's unbelievable. It's a nightmare,” said Irene Martinez.

    Irene Martinez and her husband moved to a farm just four months ago to raise and train racehorses. They were excited to live near the Sabine River. 

  • WATCH LIVE ON 7NEWS SUNRISE: Pollution after Harvey

    Tuesday, September 5 2017 5:37 AM EDT2017-09-05 09:37:12 GMT
    Good Morning. John Bridges and Britney Glaser here with a look at what's coming up on 7News Sunrise. 

  • Harvey aftermath: Gulf Restoration Network surveys industries by air

    Monday, September 4 2017 8:19 PM EDT2017-09-05 00:19:22 GMT

    There's increasing concern about pollution from industries that were inundated with rain from Hurricane Harvey. The Gulf Restoration Network and volunteers are surveying the region to investigate if any substances may have escaped into flood waters. They're working on what they call a reconnaissance mission to be an eye in the sky to survey industries in Texas and Louisiana - some of which flooded, some did not. But Laura Cox with the Green Army says it's all a concern. "Too m...

