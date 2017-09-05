FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Cool front on the way; paying close attention to Irma

Our hottest days are quickly nearing their end as we continue to track our first early-season cold front on the way late tonight into early Wednesday morning. Ahead of the front, temperatures start off in the 70s this morning and warm up into the upper 80s to lower 90s this afternoon under mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies. There is a slight chance of a pop-up storm this afternoon, but moisture is limited with the front, meaning rain will be very minimal with its passage.

Rain chances late tonight increase to 30-40% for a few scattered showers and storms as the front pushes through overnight, with any leftover showers coming to an end by early Wednesday morning. Temperatures will only top out in the lower 80s tomorrow as the drier and cooler air builds in Wednesday night and early Thursday as lows drop into the lower 60s.

Thursday will be very nice with low humidity and highs in the lower 80s with lows Thursday night dipping into the upper 50s by early Friday morning.

Dry weather will continue through early next week, with Hurricane Irma forecast to impact Florida later this weekend, with any threats to the western and northern Gulf of Mexico very unlikely.

An upper level low is forecast is move in from the north which will direct Irma northward into Florida by the end of the weekend, potentially as still a major category 3 or greater hurricane upon landfall.

Although there is still room for some change to the track, a threat to Southwest Louisiana or Southeast Texas still looks like a very unlikely scenario as of the latest computer models this morning, but you can be assured that we will let you know if it looks like that might change over the coming days.

First Alert Meteorologist Ben Terry