WATCH LIVE ON 7NEWS SUNRISE: Pollution after Harvey

Hurricane Irma is barreling toward the region as a powerful Category 4 storm expected to strengthen more before nearing land late tonight. Officials across the northeastern Caribbean have canceled airline flights, shuttered schools and are urging people to hunker down indoors.

There's increasing concern about pollution from industries that were inundated with rain from Hurricane Harvey. The Gulf Restoration Network and volunteers are surveying the region to investigate if any substances may have escaped into flood waters.

Even though skies have cleared and rivers are receding, some residents near the Sabine River remain flooded out of their homes.

Officials now blame at least 60 deaths on Harvey after the storm dumped many feet of rain on several counties in a matter of days.

Plus, there are many ways you can help families displaced by flooding in Southwest Louisiana and Southeast Texas. For the latest list of needs at area shelters and relief organizations, click HERE.

And Sowela students are using augmented reality to bridge the gap between the virtual and physical world. We’ll be live from Sowela to find out how that interaction enhances understanding.

In weather, Tuesday temperatures start off in the 70s this morning and warm up into the upper 80s to lower 90s this afternoon under mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies. There is a slight chance of a pop-up storm this afternoon, but moisture is limited with the front, meaning rain will be very minimal with its passage. Meteorologist Ben Terry will have the latest in your 'First Alert Forecast.'

