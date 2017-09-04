Harvey aftermath: Gulf Restoration Network surveys industries by - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Harvey aftermath: Gulf Restoration Network surveys industries by air

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) -

There's increasing concern about pollution from industries that were inundated with rain from Hurricane Harvey.

The Gulf Restoration Network and volunteers are surveying the region to investigate if any substances may have escaped into flood waters. They're working on what they call a reconnaissance mission to be an eye in the sky to survey industries in Texas and Louisiana - some of which flooded, some did not.

But Laura Cox with the Green Army says it's all a concern.

"Too many people have cancer, too many children are dying of cancers that are, a lot of time, very rare. A lot of people aren't even able to reproduce anymore. These are all endocrine disrupting chemicals that are being released into the air, water,"she said. 

She is convinced most companies are not able to contain toxic chemicals in much smaller floods, let alone Harvey.

"We have a lot of chemical plants here locally that I don't think are prepared for these kind of rain bomb events that we're experiencing now with these new issues of climate change,"said Cox. 

Scott Eustis is a coastal wetlands specialist with the environmental advocacy group.  They partner with a group called South Wings:

"Which recruits volunteer pilots to fly over facilities to monitor what they put into the water," said Eustis.

He says they will be submitting videos and photos they shoot to various government agencies now busy with rescuing people and other demands.

"We know the government isn't watching this.  They're taking care of certain things, but there are so many spills out in old drilling sites, and there's so much oil coming off the different refinery sites. We know on the Gulf Coast that we are the one's that have to take care of each other," said Eustis.

The network plans to document pollution and help reduce the escape of toxics into the environment in the future. 

"The facilities can be built to retain storm water on site to the amount of rain that we actually get, so that there aren't huge toxic releases into the rivers, that there aren't huge releases of oil into the rivers," he said.

But for now, the process continues--surveying the aftermath of Hurricane Harvey from the air and looking for environmental impact.  

We reached out to the Lake Area Industry Alliance to see if they had any reaction to the survey but have not yet been able to reach a spokesman - the office may be closed for the holiday.

Copyright 2017 KPLC All rights reserved

   

  • More Local NewsNewsMore>>

  • Harvey aftermath: Gulf Restoration Network surveys industries by air

    Harvey aftermath: Gulf Restoration Network surveys industries by air

    Monday, September 4 2017 8:19 PM EDT2017-09-05 00:19:22 GMT

    There's increasing concern about pollution from industries that were inundated with rain from Hurricane Harvey. The Gulf Restoration Network and volunteers are surveying the region to investigate if any substances may have escaped into flood waters. They're working on what they call a reconnaissance mission to be an eye in the sky to survey industries in Texas and Louisiana - some of which flooded, some did not. But Laura Cox with the Green Army says it's all a concern. "Too m...

    More >>

    There's increasing concern about pollution from industries that were inundated with rain from Hurricane Harvey. The Gulf Restoration Network and volunteers are surveying the region to investigate if any substances may have escaped into flood waters. They're working on what they call a reconnaissance mission to be an eye in the sky to survey industries in Texas and Louisiana - some of which flooded, some did not. But Laura Cox with the Green Army says it's all a concern. "Too m...

    More >>

  • Labor Day of Love brings relief to Lake Charles flood victims

    Monday, September 4 2017 8:12 PM EDT2017-09-05 00:12:43 GMT

    People helping people has quickly become one of the most commonly used phrases over the past week, and we've seen some of the finest examples of that here in Southwest Louisiana.        In the Greenwich Terrace area, it truly is a “Labor Day of Love”. Various organizations and members of the community came out to show their support and make sure the victims of major flooding in lake Charles get everything they could possibly need. “I like to us...

    More >>

    People helping people has quickly become one of the most commonly used phrases over the past week, and we've seen some of the finest examples of that here in Southwest Louisiana.        In the Greenwich Terrace area, it truly is a “Labor Day of Love”. Various organizations and members of the community came out to show their support and make sure the victims of major flooding in lake Charles get everything they could possibly need. “I like to us...

    More >>

  • DeQuincy rescue group saves thousands of lives

    DeQuincy rescue group saves thousands of lives

    Monday, September 4 2017 8:11 PM EDT2017-09-05 00:11:06 GMT
    (Source: Rescue Rangers Facebook)(Source: Rescue Rangers Facebook)

    Civilian Samaritans from all walks of life answered the call of duty to help those in Texas and Louisiana in their most dire time of need. You see stores everywhere about organized groups on rescue missions...but, you haven't heard of this one...They'd like to keep it that way too. They call themselves "officially unofficial". I rode around the heavily flooded town of Starks with members of The Rescue Rangers. A group from DeQuincy, that started as a discussion on Faceboo...

    More >>

    Civilian Samaritans from all walks of life answered the call of duty to help those in Texas and Louisiana in their most dire time of need. You see stores everywhere about organized groups on rescue missions...but, you haven't heard of this one...They'd like to keep it that way too. They call themselves "officially unofficial". I rode around the heavily flooded town of Starks with members of The Rescue Rangers. A group from DeQuincy, that started as a discussion on Faceboo...

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly