DeQuincy rescue group saves thousands of lives

Civilian Samaritans from all walks of life answered the call of duty to help those in Texas and Louisiana in their most dire time of need.

You see stories everywhere about organized groups on rescue missions...but, you haven't heard of this one...They'd like to keep it that way too.

They call themselves "officially unofficial".

I rode around the heavily flooded town of Starks with members of The Rescue Rangers. A group from DeQuincy, that started as a discussion on Facebook and quickly organized into an entire team.

“We were all thinking it, we just needed to get up and take action,” said Trent Buxton.

Not only did this call made by Trace Davis on Facebook get Buxton's attention, but also people from Alabama, Arkansas, South Carolina, North Carolina, Wisconsin, and Mississippi, bringing thousands of dollars and tons of back up.

Buxton and all the rangers I spent the day with wanted to make it clear. It was a team effort, from companies donating boats, to the support of an entire community in DeQuincy, Ragley, and Singer.

“It was behind the scenes,” said Buxton. “The church groups working together, it was the ladies that decided to engage the Calcasieu Parish School Board to get buses to get the people here. It took a group effort, the community calling in addresses of family of people they saw on social media.”

The giant rag tag group headed out Monday, risking their lives in the worst of Harvey's wrath.

From Houston where thousands waited for them, to Vidor, when the eye of the storm caused 50 mph winds, to Orange, and areas in Louisiana like Starks.

That’s where they helped a man save his new belongings after losing them all last March in the floods.

“He just got back in the house in June or July,” said Buxton. “Just sad they're about to lose it again… but maybe we got him through it.”

Buxton described filling his boat up with as many people as he could most of the time, but when I asked for a roundabout number of how many the Rangers saved…

“It wasn't about a number,” asserted Buxton. “We were just helping. Putting a number on it kind of takes it away and makes you feel like you're in it for the glory. Let's not talk about numbers.”

All he had were stories...

“You think you're doing the wrong thing or you're not doing the right thing and then all the sudden a 90-year-old man they saved on oxygen, he's just about out of oxygen, and out of nowhere, in this storm, an Acadiana ambulance rolls down the off ramp,” said Buxton. “It's like, ‘What? Where did you come from?’"

They were able to get the man to a church shelter, as well as many other people ranging from the ill and elderly to a two-week-old baby, even animals.

“They would hug your neck, cry, they just lost everything. They had they were just lucky to see you,” said Buxton. “They would just grab you and hold you, I mean, we got to get out of here, we'll hug when we get to dry land but they were happy to see us. It was life changing for some of them.”

But this group wants no recognition. It was hard enough to get them to tell their story. Buxton and the rest of the Rangers are just happy knowing they could rally a community together and respond.

“What we did was small and short time,” said Buxton. “They have a long road back. All we did was get them out of harm's way for a short time, now the real work starts.”

