Labor Day of Love brings relief to Lake Charles flood victims

People helping people has quickly become one of the most commonly used phrases over the past week, and we've seen some of the finest examples of that here in Southwest Louisiana.

In the Greenwich Terrace area, it truly is a “Labor Day of Love”.

Various organizations and members of the community came out to show their support and make sure the victims of major flooding in Lake Charles get everything they could possibly need.

“I like to use the word hope, I know that people have helped me and it gave me a lot of hope,” said Steve Ramsey who lost a lot during Hurricane Rita.

He needed help then, now he's paying it forward with the Southern Baptist Disaster Relief Group.

“It grips my heart,” said Ramsey. “A lot of these folks have lost everything, a lot of them uninsured, and I can relate to them."

Ramsey and his crew helped gut out five homes in Greenwich Terrace, one of those belonging to Margaret Lemelle.

“Oh, I love them! I truly do,” said Lemelle. “They’re doing great and they just popped up and offered to help.”

Lemelle had to be rescued by the Sheriff's Office from the rising waters a week ago. She has flood insurance, but it's a different story for a lot of her neighbors.

“A lot of my neighbors have lost most of their things and I'm hearing this has not been declared a disaster, so we can't get federal help and I think that's sad,” said Lemelle. “I think somebody needs to help everybody out.”

That somebody comes in the form of an entire community, from churches to businesses, to law enforcement and even the Mayor.

“Nic Hunter is not a carpenter. Nic Hunter is not a handy man, I’m ok admitting that,” said the Mayor. “So, if I can get out here and do some of this stuff, trust me, a lot of people can and that's what it’s going to take. It’s really going to take this community showing up and helping out.”

In order to make sure everyone who needs help gets it, Braylon Harris, the Pastor of Mount Olive Baptist Church, set up an event to give affected citizens resources and information as well as supplies.

What was most important was the sign ups for a database available to volunteer organizations looking for people to help.

“People are resilient,” said Harris. “They fight back, they come through, and all they need is a little help along the way and we're just here to put our hand out.”

And of course with some good food and some good company… “All smiles here,” said Harris.

If you missed the event and you need to sign up for the VOAD (Volunteers and Organization Addressing Disasters) Assistance Database, call United Way at 2-1-1.

