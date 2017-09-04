FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Cold front bring a few showers and much cooler temperatures; Keeping our eye on Irma

River levels along the Calcasieu and Sabine rivers have now crested. With the dry weather, we will be able to see the water levels recede back down. At Toledo Bend, the water level has now dropped below action stage, so the gates are now closing. Therefore, areas along the Sabine River will start to recede much quicker! Bon Wier is expected to come out of major flood stage by Tuesday night. Deweyville will be couple days longer, but will be out of a major flood stage by Thursday. At Old Town Bay along the Calcasieu River, the water levels have crested, but will still be in a major flood stage for the next few days.

Through tonight, we will continue to have low chances for any rain. We will continue to dry up and have temperatures remain cool with lows in the lower 70s by Sunday morning. A few places will reach the 60s north of I-10! Overnight, we will have mostly clear skies.

By Tuesday, rain chances will go up to 30% with mostly cloudy skies. A cold front will be approaching from the north and will be bringing a few showers and thunderstorms. Particularly in the evening and overnight hours. The front will be moving quickly and will push through Louisiana. Therefore, we will not have the rain for very long! This front will be the first of all of our fall season cold fronts that will contribute to cooler temperatures.

The rain will continue into Wednesday morning with a few more showers. By the afternoon, the rain will have pushed out of our viewing area and we will begin to dry up again with more sunny skies. As well as the rain coming through, temperatures will also take a dive after the front passes. Highs on Wednesday will only be around the lower 80s! Then overnight, we will fall to the lower 60s!

From Thursday on through the weekend and into next week, we will have sunny skies with practically no chance of any rain! We will be cooler with highs in the upper 70s to the lower 80s! Through the next few days, we will slowly warm back to the mid 80s. Along with the cooler temperatures, we will also have lower humidity! We will have sunny skies for the next few days with very few clouds passing by. With the abundant sunshine, it will make for great weather!

Irma is currently a category three hurricane and is still far out in the Atlantic. The track is heading toward Florida right now. There’s still plenty of uncertainty with where Irma will eventually end up. The GFS model had Irma brushing up on the east coast of Florida and possibly moving up to the Carolinas. However, Irma could go further south and Hit Florida, then come to the eastern Gulf. Then it could eventually impact southwest Louisiana. Right now, it is not too much of a threat to us, but it is something we will keep our eyes on.

