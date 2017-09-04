Children dealing with natural disaster

Hurricane Harvey threatens the Gulf Coast. This blog will have up to the minute information about the storm and it's potential impact.More >>
Hurricane Harvey threatens the Gulf Coast. This blog will have up to the minute information about the storm and it's potential impact.More >>
Major Hurricane Irma continues to churn across the open waters of the Atlantic today as a category three hurricane and is on a track to lash the northern Leeward Islands by Tuesday night and Wednesday including the British and U.S. Virgin Islands before moving on to Puerto Rico by Wednesday night and Thursday, the Dominican Republic by Thursday and Thursday night, and the Bahamas and Cuba by Friday and Saturday as potentially a major category four storm. Computer model consensus is i...More >>
Major Hurricane Irma continues to churn across the open waters of the Atlantic today as a category three hurricane and is on a track to lash the northern Leeward Islands by Tuesday night and Wednesday including the British and U.S. Virgin Islands before moving on to Puerto Rico by Wednesday night and Thursday, the Dominican Republic by Thursday and Thursday night, and the Bahamas and Cuba by Friday and Saturday as potentially a major category four storm. Computer model consensus is i...More >>
I-10 westbound near the Texas state line remains closed due to flooding in Texas, according to Louisiana State Police. Water is rising in parts of Orange, Texas; no one except for emergency personnel is being allowed into Texas via I-10 Westbound at this time, according to Sgt. James Anderson, State Police spokesman.More >>
I-10 westbound near the Texas state line remains closed due to flooding in Texas, according to Louisiana State Police. Water is rising in parts of Orange, Texas; no one except for emergency personnel is being allowed into Texas via I-10 Westbound at this time, according to Sgt. James Anderson, State Police spokesman.More >>
Officials are investigating a boat crash in Cameron Parish that killed a juvenile and injured another. Lieutenant Jesse Savoie with Louisiana Wildlife and Fisheries says a boat and jet ski collided in the Calcaieu Lake near Hebert's landing. KPLC will continue to update this story as we get more information. Copyright 2017 KPLC. All rights reserved.More >>
Officials are investigating a boat crash in Cameron Parish that killed a juvenile and injured another. Lieutenant Jesse Savoie with Louisiana Wildlife and Fisheries says a boat and jet ski collided in the Calcaieu Lake near Hebert's landing. KPLC will continue to update this story as we get more information. Copyright 2017 KPLC. All rights reserved.More >>
Here's the latest on river flooding across Southwest Louisiana, according to the National Weather Service: The Sabine River is falling at Burr Ferry and Merryville, but will remain in major flood at both Starks and Johnson Bayou through Thursday. Major flooding is occurring on the Calcasieu River at Oberlin and Old Town Bay, according to NWS.More >>
Here's the latest on river flooding across Southwest Louisiana, according to the National Weather Service: The Sabine River is falling at Burr Ferry and Merryville, but will remain in major flood at both Starks and Johnson Bayou through Thursday. Major flooding is occurring on the Calcasieu River at Oberlin and Old Town Bay, according to NWS.More >>