Children dealing with natural disaster

For adults, dealing with Harvey, it can be dealt with by talking as they sort through the events of the disaster but for kids, they deal with things differently.

Scott Riviere, a psychologist with Kidz Inc. says there are three ways to help kids cope with disaster.

Maintaining a routine, keeping open communication and limiting exposure.

Parents should do their best to keep the child's routine normal throughout disasters.

They should also talk with their child about it, explain what's happening, if they're safe, and if they're not, explaining what will happen.

And limiting their exposure to the media through television and online.

Riviere says kids deal with things by playing, they can understand whats happening by playing with other children and learning through them.

