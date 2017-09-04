Major Hurricane Irma will be one to watch closely this week

Major Hurricane Irma continues to churn across the open waters of the Atlantic today as a category three hurricane and is on a track to lash the northern Leeward Islands by Tuesday night and Wednesday including the British and U.S. Virgin Islands before moving on to Puerto Rico by Wednesday night and Thursday, the Dominican Republic by Thursday and Thursday night, and the Bahamas and Cuba by Friday and Saturday as potentially a major category four storm.

Computer model consensus is in good agreement on this track, although beyond Saturday a lot of uncertainty remains in place as to when the northerly hook will happen which could mean the storm has the potential to track anywhere from off the east coast of Florida or as far west as the eastern Gulf of Mexico before eventually pulling northward by late-weekend or early next week.

Additional uncertainties with the storm’s intensity regarding weakening effects of the mountainous terrain of Hispaniola and Cuba could also have an effect on the eventual track.

As of now, Florida residents should be very concerned about potential impacts from possibly a major category three of greater hurricane with hurricane conditions possibly as early as Saturday night into Sunday and should start making the necessary preparations now in advance of the storm.

There is still time for this eventual track to change, as upper level conditions over the next several days come into play with regards to the strength of the Bermuda high pressure, but a cold front that moves through Southwest Louisiana later this week will eventually interact with Irma pulling it northward.

Even if the storm does enter the eastern Gulf of Mexico later into the weekend or early next week, it’s highly unlikely that will move into Southwest Louisiana or Texas, but it’s important to stay tuned to the forecast for any changes to the track, as additional adjustments are highly likely over the next several days.

Again, there is no need to worry here in Southwest Louisiana, but if you have friends or family who live in Florida, now would be a good time to contact them and make them aware of the threat Hurricane Irma poses later this weekend.