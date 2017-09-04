LifeShare: Blood donors needed to provide for patients impacted - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

LifeShare: Blood donors needed to provide for patients impacted by Harvey

By Shireen Santhanasamy, Digital Content Producer
Connect
(Source: KPLC) (Source: KPLC)
(Source: LifeShare) (Source: LifeShare)
SOUTHWEST LOUISIANA (KPLC) -

LifeShare Blood Donation Centers will be open on Labor Day, Monday, Sept. 4, to help maintain a stable supply of blood, and also help patients in areas impacted by Harvey.

Here is the following list of blood centers that will be open today from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.:

  • 214 Dr. Michael DeBakey Dr., Lake Charles
  • 2051 North Mall Dr., Alexandria
  • 3849 North Blvd., Baton Rouge
  • 2909 Kilpatrick Blvd., Monroe
  • 8910 Linwood Ave., Shreveport
  • 1321 College Dr., Texarkana.

The LifeShare donation center in Beaumont, Texas remains closed and operations continue to be inhibited in that area as well as Southwest Louisiana, said Tina Martinez, spokesperson for LifeShare Blood Centers in a statement. Cancelled blood drives and closed centers resulted in more than 1,500 expected LifeShare blood donations not taking place due to flood conditions. LifeShare provides blood to hospitals regularly in these areas and also helps support medical teams in the Houston area with donated blood.

First-time donors, as well as existing blood donors, are all encouraged to give.

For more information, call 800.256.4483 or go to lifeshare.org.

Copyright 2017 KPLC. All rights reserved.

  • More Local NewsNewsMore>>

  • WATCH LIVE ON 7NEWS SUNRISE: Labor Day of Love

    WATCH LIVE ON 7NEWS SUNRISE: Labor Day of Love

    Monday, September 4 2017 6:28 AM EDT2017-09-04 10:28:25 GMT
    (Source: Facebook)(Source: Facebook)

    Good Morning. John Bridges and Britney Glaser here with a look at what's coming up on 7News Sunrise.

    More >>

    Good Morning. John Bridges and Britney Glaser here with a look at what's coming up on 7News Sunrise.

    More >>

  • UPDATE: I-10 open in both directions at Texas state line

    UPDATE: I-10 open in both directions at Texas state line

    Monday, September 4 2017 5:16 AM EDT2017-09-04 09:16:42 GMT
    (Source: KPLC)(Source: KPLC)

    I-10 westbound near the Texas state line remains closed due to flooding in Texas, according to Louisiana State Police. Water is rising in parts of Orange, Texas; no one except for emergency personnel is being allowed into Texas via I-10 Westbound at this time, according to Sgt. James Anderson, State Police spokesman.

    More >>

    I-10 westbound near the Texas state line remains closed due to flooding in Texas, according to Louisiana State Police. Water is rising in parts of Orange, Texas; no one except for emergency personnel is being allowed into Texas via I-10 Westbound at this time, according to Sgt. James Anderson, State Police spokesman.

    More >>

  • Officials investigating Cameron boat crash that killed juvenile

    Officials investigating Cameron boat crash that killed juvenile

    Sunday, September 3 2017 9:57 PM EDT2017-09-04 01:57:35 GMT
    (Source: KPLC)(Source: KPLC)

    Officials are investigating a boat crash in Cameron Parish that killed a juvenile and injured another. Lieutenant Jesse Savoie with Louisiana Wildlife and Fisheries says a boat and jet ski collided in the Calcaieu Lake near Hebert's landing. KPLC will continue to update this story as we get more information. Copyright 2017 KPLC. All rights reserved.

    More >>

    Officials are investigating a boat crash in Cameron Parish that killed a juvenile and injured another. Lieutenant Jesse Savoie with Louisiana Wildlife and Fisheries says a boat and jet ski collided in the Calcaieu Lake near Hebert's landing. KPLC will continue to update this story as we get more information. Copyright 2017 KPLC. All rights reserved.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly