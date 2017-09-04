LifeShare: Blood donors needed to provide for patients impacted by Harvey

LifeShare Blood Donation Centers will be open on Labor Day, Monday, Sept. 4, to help maintain a stable supply of blood, and also help patients in areas impacted by Harvey.

Here is the following list of blood centers that will be open today from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.:

214 Dr. Michael DeBakey Dr., Lake Charles

2051 North Mall Dr., Alexandria

3849 North Blvd., Baton Rouge

2909 Kilpatrick Blvd., Monroe

8910 Linwood Ave., Shreveport

1321 College Dr., Texarkana.

The LifeShare donation center in Beaumont, Texas remains closed and operations continue to be inhibited in that area as well as Southwest Louisiana, said Tina Martinez, spokesperson for LifeShare Blood Centers in a statement. Cancelled blood drives and closed centers resulted in more than 1,500 expected LifeShare blood donations not taking place due to flood conditions. LifeShare provides blood to hospitals regularly in these areas and also helps support medical teams in the Houston area with donated blood.

First-time donors, as well as existing blood donors, are all encouraged to give.

For more information, call 800.256.4483 or go to lifeshare.org.

