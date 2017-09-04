FIRST ALERT FORECAST: First early-season cold front arrives this week

Temperatures starting off this morning with range from the 60s north of US-190 to the lower 70s along I-10 with a very quiet start to your Labor Day. Expect sunshine most of the day which will warm temperatures up through the 80s during the morning as a few puffy clouds begin to develop through the day.

Afternoon highs top out in the upper 80s with a slight chance of a few pop-up afternoon showers or storms as noted by our high-resolution Futurecast. Rain chances overall will be on the low side today at 20%, so not everyone will see the rain.

Rain chances will stay in the lower 20-30% range Tuesday with the best chances coming late into the evening and overnight with the arrive of our cold front that should begin departing the area through the day on Wednesday. A broken line of scattered showers and thunderstorms is expected as the front pushes through, and no severe weather is anticipated.

Any leftover showers should be coming to an end by Wednesday morning, followed by a sharply drier air mass that will lower humidity also result in cooler afternoon highs by Wednesday in the lower 80s. Cooler night will be the main noticeable change with nighttime lows in the lower 60s by Thursday morning and upper 50s by Friday with afternoon highs in the upper 70s to near 80. Dry weather looks to continue into the upcoming weekend with no rain in the forecast through Sunday.

Major hurricane Irma will be the main focus this week in the Atlantic, with the latest computer guidance putting Florida and eventually the Carolinas in the crosshairs of a major hurricane landfall by next Sunday. The computer model trends are carrying the storm on the more ominous track that would put the entire Florida peninsula in the bullseye for a potential landfall by Sunday. There is still very little chance of this storm entering the Gulf of Mexico, but we’ll be keeping a close eye on it until the turn the north occurs.

First Alert Meteorologist Ben Terry