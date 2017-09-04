WATCH LIVE ON 7NEWS SUNRISE: Labor Day of Love

Good Morning. John Bridges and Britney Glaser here with a look at what's coming up on 7News Sunrise.

President Donald Trump is expected to announce the end of the "Dreamers" program by as early as Tuesday. The Associated Press reports the president COULD end THE Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program WHICH PROTECTS young immigrants brought into the country illegally as children.

The U.N. Security Council is holding its second emergency meeting in a week about North Korea on Monday after a powerful nuclear test explosion added another layer of urgency for diplomats wrestling with what to do about the North's persistent weapons programs.

Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin says Congress must raise the debt ceiling while approving money for Harvey relief.

Interstate 10 at the Louisiana/Texas State Line opened overnight. I-10 westbound is now open from the Sabine River bridge to Vidor. However, the interstate is closed from Vidor to Beaumont.

Residents across the area will come together for a 'Labor Day of Love' to help those who were affected by Harvey in Southwest Louisiana.

Officials are still investigating a boat crash in Cameron Parish that killed a juvenile and injured another over the weekend.

Plus, Lifeshare blood donation centers will be open today to help maintain a stable supply of blood, and also help patients in areas impacted by Harvey.

And one man is in search of a type of tree, native to Louisiana - the Bald Cypress tree. Finding these aging giants, however, is not easy.

In weather, we will have another beautiful day as rain chances are going to remain at only 20%. We will see mostly sunny skies in the morning, give way to partly cloudy skies in the afternoon. A high pressure will keep us dry and will have winds begin to blow out of the south. Any outdoor plans you may have will be a full-go! Meteorologist Ben Terry will have the latest in your 'First Alert Forecast.'

