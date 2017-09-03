Sabine River communities prepare for flood clean up

Neighbors of the Sabine River are unfortunately no strangers to high water. Just last March, communities in Calcasieu and Beauregard Parishes were devastated by flooding. Now, in the aftermath of Hurricane Harvey, many find themselves in the same situation.

While many in the area have already left their homes in a voluntary evacuation, Crossroad Baptist Church is already looking ahead at the clean up process.

The church, located at 1845 Hwy 109 South in Vinton, is looking for the following items:

N95 respirator masks

large, heavy duty trash bags

scrub brushes

bottles of hand sanitizer

sheetrock knives and extra blades

square shovels

box fans

At this time, they have an abundance of cleaning supplies and limited space to store any more according to Shannon Bellard Amy. The church also has plenty of bleach, however, once people are able to return to their homes the church will begin taking other supplies.

Anyone wanting to donate monetarily can do so through the church website. Choose "Give" then "Donate."