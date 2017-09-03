Sabine River communities prepare for flood clean up

Officials are investigating a boat crash in Cameron Parish that killed a juvenile and injured another. Lieutenant Jesse Savoie with Louisiana Wildlife and Fisheries says a boat and jet ski collided in the Calcaieu Lake near Hebert's landing. KPLC will continue to update this story as we get more information. Copyright 2017 KPLC. All rights reserved.More >>
I-10 westbound near the Texas state line remains closed due to flooding in Texas, according to Louisiana State Police. Water is rising in parts of Orange, Texas; no one except for emergency personnel is being allowed into Texas via I-10 Westbound at this time, according to Sgt. James Anderson, State Police spokesman.
Through tonight, we will continue to have low chances for any rain. We will continue to dry up and have temperatures remain cool with lows in the lower 70s by Sunday morning. A few places will reach the 60s north of I-10! Overnight, we will have mostly clear skies. River levels along the Calcasieu and Sabine rivers are at or near cresting. With the dry weather, we will be able to see the water levels recede back down. The Sabine river in particular, is still in major flood stage.
Here's the latest on river flooding across Southwest Louisiana, according to the National Weather Service: The Sabine River is falling at Burr Ferry and Merryville, but will remain in major flood at both Starks and Johnson Bayou through Thursday. Major flooding is occurring on the Calcasieu River at Oberlin and Old Town Bay, according to NWS.
President Donald Trump will be traveling to areas most impacted by Harvey Saturday. The president's first stop will be Texas, where he will reportedly visit the Houston and Beaumont areas. President Trump will then come to Lake Charles where he will speak to media. He is scheduled to land around 3:30 pm. Saturday. The president's appearances in Lake Charles will not be open to the public, but KPLC 7 News will broadcast and stream his visit.
