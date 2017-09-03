Sabine River communities prepare for flood clean up - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Sabine River communities prepare for flood clean up

(Source: Shannon Amy) (Source: Shannon Amy)

Neighbors of the Sabine River are unfortunately no strangers to high water. Just last March, communities in Calcasieu and Beauregard Parishes were devastated by flooding. Now, in the aftermath of Hurricane Harvey, many find themselves in the same situation.

While many in the area have already left their homes in a voluntary evacuation, Crossroad Baptist Church is already looking ahead at the clean up process.

The church, located at 1845 Hwy 109 South in Vinton, is looking for the following items:

  • N95 respirator masks
  • large, heavy duty trash bags
  • scrub brushes
  • bottles of hand sanitizer
  • sheetrock knives and extra blades
  • square shovels
  • box fans

At this time, they have an abundance of cleaning supplies and limited space to store any more according to Shannon Bellard Amy. The church also has plenty of bleach, however, once people are able to return to their homes the church will begin taking other supplies.

Anyone wanting to donate monetarily can do so through the church website. Choose "Give" then "Donate."

  • More Local NewsNewsMore>>

  • Officials investigating Cameron boat crash that killed juvenile

    Officials investigating Cameron boat crash that killed juvenile

    Sunday, September 3 2017 9:57 PM EDT2017-09-04 01:57:35 GMT
    (Source: KPLC)(Source: KPLC)

    Officials are investigating a boat crash in Cameron Parish that killed a juvenile and injured another. Lieutenant Jesse Savoie with Louisiana Wildlife and Fisheries says a boat and jet ski collided in the Calcaieu Lake near Hebert's landing. KPLC will continue to update this story as we get more information. Copyright 2017 KPLC. All rights reserved.

    More >>

    Officials are investigating a boat crash in Cameron Parish that killed a juvenile and injured another. Lieutenant Jesse Savoie with Louisiana Wildlife and Fisheries says a boat and jet ski collided in the Calcaieu Lake near Hebert's landing. KPLC will continue to update this story as we get more information. Copyright 2017 KPLC. All rights reserved.

    More >>

  • UPDATE: I-10 open in both directions at Texas state line

    UPDATE: I-10 open in both directions at Texas state line

    Sunday, September 3 2017 9:50 PM EDT2017-09-04 01:50:37 GMT
    (Source: KPLC)(Source: KPLC)

    I-10 westbound near the Texas state line remains closed due to flooding in Texas, according to Louisiana State Police. Water is rising in parts of Orange, Texas; no one except for emergency personnel is being allowed into Texas via I-10 Westbound at this time, according to Sgt. James Anderson, State Police spokesman.

    More >>

    I-10 westbound near the Texas state line remains closed due to flooding in Texas, according to Louisiana State Police. Water is rising in parts of Orange, Texas; no one except for emergency personnel is being allowed into Texas via I-10 Westbound at this time, according to Sgt. James Anderson, State Police spokesman.

    More >>

  • FIRST ALERT FORECAST: More Great weather for Labor Day with some rain and a cool down later this week

    FIRST ALERT FORECAST: More Great weather for Labor Day with some rain and a cool down later this week

    Sunday, September 3 2017 4:48 PM EDT2017-09-03 20:48:56 GMT
    A few showers possible on Labor DayA few showers possible on Labor Day

    Through tonight, we will continue to have low chances for any rain. We will continue to dry up and have temperatures remain cool with lows in the lower 70s by Sunday morning. A few places will reach the 60s north of I-10! Overnight, we will have mostly clear skies. River levels along the Calcasieu and Sabine rivers are at or near cresting. With the dry weather, we will be able to see the water levels recede back down. The Sabine river in particular, is still in major flood stage.

    More >>

    Through tonight, we will continue to have low chances for any rain. We will continue to dry up and have temperatures remain cool with lows in the lower 70s by Sunday morning. A few places will reach the 60s north of I-10! Overnight, we will have mostly clear skies. River levels along the Calcasieu and Sabine rivers are at or near cresting. With the dry weather, we will be able to see the water levels recede back down. The Sabine river in particular, is still in major flood stage.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly