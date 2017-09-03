FIRST ALERT FORECAST: More Great weather for Labor Day with some rain and a cool down later this week

Through tonight, we will continue to have low chances for any rain. We will continue to dry up and have temperatures remain cool with lows in the lower 70s by Sunday morning. A few places will reach the 60s north of I-10! Overnight, we will have mostly clear skies.

River levels along the Calcasieu and Sabine rivers are at or near cresting. With the dry weather, we will be able to see the water levels recede back down. The Sabine river in particular, is still in major flood stage and will remain there for a couple days. As far as Toledo Bend, water levels there are also going back down slowly. The good news is that the Toledo Bend Reservoir is close to getting back under the action stage, so water levels along the Sabine River will be able to quickly recede once the gates close.

For Labor Day, we will have another beautiful day as rain chances are going to remain at only 20%. We will see mostly sunny skies in the morning, give way to partly cloudy skies in the afternoon. A high pressure will keep us dry, and will have winds begin to blow out of the south. Any outdoor plans you may have, will be a full-go!

By Tuesday, rain chances will go up to 40% with mostly cloudy skies. A cold front will be approaching from the north and will be bringing a few showers and thunderstorms. The front will be moving quickly and will push through Louisiana. Therefore, we will not have the rain for very long! This front will be the first of all of our fall season cold fronts that will contribute to cooler temperatures.

The rain will continue into Wednesday with more thunderstorms likely, especially in the morning. By the evening hours, the rain will have pushed out of our viewing area and we will begin to dry up with more sunny skies. As well as the rain coming through, temperatures will also take a dive after the front passes. Highs on Wednesday will only be around the lower 80s! Then overnight, we will fall to the lower 60s!

From Thursday on through the weekend, we will have sunny skies with practically no chance of any rain! We will be cooler with highs in the upper 70s to the lower 80s! Through the next few days, we will slowly warm back to the mid/upper 80s. Along with the cooler temperatures, we will also have lower humidity! We will have sunny skies for the next few days with very few clouds passing by. With the abundant sunshine, it will make for great weather!

