Update on river flooding in Southwest Louisiana

Here's the latest on river flooding across Southwest Louisiana, according to the National Weather Service:

The Sabine River is falling at Burr Ferry and Merryville, but will remain in major flood at both Starks and Johnson Bayou through Thursday.

Major flooding is occurring on the Calcasieu River at Oberlin and Old Town Bay, according to NWS.

Moderate flooding is occurring on the Calcasieu River at Oakdale, Kinder, Salt Water Barrier, and Sam Houston State Park.

Minor flooding is occurring on Bayou Anacoco at Rosepine, Bundick Creek near Bundick Lake, Vermilion River at Surrey Street in Lafayette, Mermentau River near Mermentau, Whiskey Chitto near Mittie, Bayou Nezpique near Basile, and Calcasieu River at Glenmora, according to NWS.

    River levels along the Calcasieu and Sabine rivers are at or near cresting. With the dry weather, we will be able to see the water levels recede back down. The Sabine river in particular, is still in major flood stage.

