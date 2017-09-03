Update on river flooding in Southwest Louisiana

Through tonight, we will continue to have low chances for any rain. We will continue to dry up and have temperatures remain cool with lows in the lower 70s by Sunday morning. A few places will reach the 60s north of I-10! Overnight, we will have mostly clear skies. River levels along the Calcasieu and Sabine rivers are at or near cresting. With the dry weather, we will be able to see the water levels recede back down. The Sabine river in particular, is still in major flood stage.