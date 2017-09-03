I-10 WB remains closed near Texas state line - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

I-10 WB remains closed near Texas state line

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) -

I-10 westbound near the Texas state line remains closed due to flooding in Texas, according to Louisiana State Police.

Water is rising in parts of Orange, Texas; no one except for emergency personnel is being allowed into Texas via I-10 westbound at this time, according to Sgt. James Anderson, State Police spokesman.

Louisiana Highway 12 remains closed at the Texas/Louisiana state line, said Anderson.

The Department of Transportation and Development's website has an up-to-date map of other road closures around the state.

