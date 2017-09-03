I-10 WB remains closed near Texas state line

I-10 westbound near the Texas state line remains closed due to flooding in Texas, according to Louisiana State Police. Water is rising in parts of Orange, Texas; no one except for emergency personnel is being allowed into Texas via I-10 Westbound at this time, according to Sgt. James Anderson, State Police spokesman.More >>
President Donald Trump will be traveling to areas most impacted by Harvey Saturday. The president's first stop will be Texas, where he will reportedly visit the Houston and Beaumont areas. President Trump will then come to Lake Charles where he will speak to media. He is scheduled to land around 3:30 pm. Saturday. The president's appearances in Lake Charles will not be open to the public, but KPLC 7 News will broadcast and stream his visit.
Officials are investigating a boat crash in Cameron Parish that killed a juvenile and injured another. Lieutenant Jesse Savoie with Louisiana Wildlife and Fisheries says a boat and jet ski collided in the Calcaieu Lake near Hebert's landing. KPLC will continue to update this story as we get more information. Copyright 2017 KPLC. All rights reserved.
With the president landing at Chennault International Airport earlier Saturday, some took the opportunity to experience things up close. Many planes have landed at Chennault International Airport, but none quite like this. Air Force One made its arrival Saturday afternoon, bringing in its most precious cargo - the President of the United States.
Highway 82 is completely blocked 10 miles east of the Texas state line because of a vehicle crash. The Cameron Parish Sheriff's Office is investigating a two-vehicle crash involving injuries, said Sgt. James Anderson, Louisiana State Police spokesman. The accident has led to total road blockage near the scene, said Anderson. Copyright 2017 KPLC. All rights reserved.
