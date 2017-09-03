Experiencing President Trump up close

President Donald Trump will be traveling to areas most impacted by Harvey Saturday. The president's first stop will be Texas, where he will reportedly visit the Houston and Beaumont areas. President Trump will then come to Lake Charles where he will speak to media. He is scheduled to land around 3:30 pm. Saturday. The president's appearances in Lake Charles will not be open to the public, but KPLC 7 News will broadcast and stream his visit.More >>
Highway 82 is completely blocked 10 miles east of the Texas state line because of a vehicle crash. The Cameron Parish Sheriff's Office is investigating a two-vehicle crash involving injuries, said Sgt. James Anderson, Louisiana State Police spokesman. The accident has led to total road blockage near the scene, said Anderson. Copyright 2017 KPLC. All rights reserved.More >>
The Louisiana National Guard brought a special delivery of labor and delivery nurses, medical supplies, and blood donations to Beaumont from Lake Charles. Hurricane Harvey caused significant flooding in the Southeast Texas region which cut off the supply chain for blood, medical supplies, and a shortage of medical personnel. Donald Lloyd, president, and CEO of Christus St. Patrick Health System said the mission to resupply the Beaumont hospitals was critical. The Louisi...More >>
