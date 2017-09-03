Experiencing President Trump up close - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Experiencing President Trump up close

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) -

With the president landing at Chenault International Airport, earlier Saturday some took the opportunity  to experience things up close.

Many planes have landed at Chenault International Airport, but none quite like this.

Air Force One made it’s arrival Saturday afternoon bringing in its most precious cargo- the President of the United States.

After speaking to evacuees in Houston, President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania stepped off the plane and made their way through the city of Lake Charles.

And outside the airport people were already waiting.

“I was right here at the corner, and he was waving and giving us a thumbs up,” said Dion Kingsbury. 

“Melanie was sitting on our side and then she waved right here,” said Dakota Jarreau.

“ how much better does it get when he points at you right there, slows down the car and says hi we love you," said Pia Hallmark. 

For many it was something they never thought they would ever experience.

“You see it on TV, but when you see it in person it’s a different feeling,” said Kingsbury 

“I'm from Germany, and I never even saw a president over there," said Hallmark. "To come over here and live here for 40 years, and take on the custom of the United States, and then see a president who really believes God and puts God back into the White House it’s awesome.”

And as the President wrapped up his visit and made his way back to the airport, some believe if you missed this visit you missed something special.

“You should have really stopped what you were doing just to appreciate (a) President that comes down here and take time out of his schedule to be able to come and say hi, he loves us (and) God bless," said Hallmark. 

