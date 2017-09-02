Officials investigating a boat crash that killed a juvenile - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Officials investigating a boat crash that killed a juvenile

By KPLC Digital Staff
SOUTHWEST LOUISIANA (KPLC) -

Officials are investigating a boat crash in Cameron Parish that killed a juvenile and injured another.

Lieutenant Jesse Savoie with Louisiana Wildlife and Fisheries says a boat and jet ski collided in the Calcaieu Lake near Hebert's landing.

KPLC will continue to update this story as we get more information.

