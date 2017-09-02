Local man killed in high speed crash identified

A Lake Charles man was killed in a high-speed crash on I-10 Friday, September 1, according to James Anderson, spokesman for the Louisiana State Police.

The driver of one of the two vehicles, Paul J. Dellafosse, 34, died from his injuries.

Upon investigation, Troopers discovered that Dellafosse was driving a 2002 Honda Accord on I-10 west when it struck the left curb which caused the Honda to enter the right lane.

The Accord struck a 2010 Ford Focus which was driven by 20-year-old Steven Kimelman of Florida and both vehicles then hit the guardrail. The Ford stopped on the roadway while the Honda flipped onto its roof.

Dellafosse and his passenger, Kevin Simmons, 37, of Boutte were both wearing seat belts. Simmons was not injured in this crash and neither was Kimelman or his three passengers. Impairment is not suspected in this case. The crash is still under investigation.

