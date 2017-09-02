Local man killed in high speed crash identified

Hurricane Harvey threatens the Gulf Coast. This blog will have up to the minute information about the storm and it's potential impact.More >>
President Donald Trump will be traveling to areas most impacted by Harvey Saturday. The president's first stop will be Texas, where he will reportedly visit the Houston and Beaumont areas. President Trump will then come to Lake Charles where he will speak to media. He is scheduled to land around 3:30 pm. Saturday. The president's appearances in Lake Charles will not be open to the public, but KPLC 7 News will broadcast and stream his visit.
A Lake Charles man was killed in a high-speed crash on I-10 Friday, September 1, according to James Anderson, spokesman for the Louisiana State Police. The driver of one of the two vehicles, Paul J. Dellafosse, 34, died from his injuries. Upon investigation, Troopers discovered that Dellafosse was driving a 2002 Honda Accord on I-10 west when it struck the left curb which caused the Honda to enter the right lane. The Accord struck a 2010 Ford Focus which was driven
Through tonight, we will continue to have low chances for any rain. We will continue to slowly dry up and have temperatures remain cool with lows in the lower 70s by Sunday morning. Overnight, we will have mostly clear skies. River levels along the Calcasieu and Sabine rivers are at or near cresting. With the dry weather, we will be able to see the water levels recede back down. The Sabine river in particular, is still in major flood stage and will remain there for a couple days.
Highway 82 is completely blocked 10 miles east of the Texas state line because of a vehicle crash. The Cameron Parish Sheriff's Office is investigating a two-vehicle crash involving injuries, said Sgt. James Anderson, Louisiana State Police spokesman. The accident has led to total road blockage near the scene, said Anderson. Copyright 2017 KPLC. All rights reserved.
