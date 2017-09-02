Hwy 82 blocked near Texas state line due to vehicle crash - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Hwy 82 blocked near Texas state line due to vehicle crash

By Josh White, Digital Content Producer
Bio
Connect
Biography
(Source: KPLC) (Source: KPLC)
CAMERON PARISH, LA (KPLC) -

Highway 82 is completely blocked 10 miles east of the Texas state line because of a vehicle crash.

The Cameron Parish Sheriff's Office is investigating a two-vehicle crash involving injuries, said Sgt. James Anderson, Louisiana State Police spokesman.

The accident has led to total road blockage near the scene, said Anderson.

Motorists in the area will face considerable delays.

Copyright 2017 KPLC. All rights reserved.

  • More Local NewsNewsMore>>

  • breaking

    President Trump has arrived in Lake Charles

    President Trump has arrived in Lake Charles

    Saturday, September 2 2017 5:37 PM EDT2017-09-02 21:37:29 GMT

    President Donald Trump will be traveling to areas most impacted by Harvey Saturday. The president's first stop will be Texas, where he will reportedly visit the Houston and Beaumont areas. President Trump will then come to Lake Charles where he will speak to media. He is scheduled to land around 3:30 pm. Saturday. The president's appearances in Lake Charles will not be open to the public, but KPLC 7 News will broadcast and stream his visit.

    More >>

    President Donald Trump will be traveling to areas most impacted by Harvey Saturday. The president's first stop will be Texas, where he will reportedly visit the Houston and Beaumont areas. President Trump will then come to Lake Charles where he will speak to media. He is scheduled to land around 3:30 pm. Saturday. The president's appearances in Lake Charles will not be open to the public, but KPLC 7 News will broadcast and stream his visit.

    More >>

  • LIVE BLOG: President Trump has arrived in Lake Charles

    LIVE BLOG: President Trump has arrived in Lake Charles

    Saturday, September 2 2017 5:25 PM EDT2017-09-02 21:25:01 GMT
    (Source : viewer)(Source : viewer)

    Hurricane Harvey threatens the Gulf Coast. This blog will have up to the minute information about the storm and it's potential impact.

    More >>

    Hurricane Harvey threatens the Gulf Coast. This blog will have up to the minute information about the storm and it's potential impact.

    More >>

  • FIRST ALERT FORECAST: More beautiful weather to finish the weekend as rivers continue to slowly recede.

    FIRST ALERT FORECAST: More beautiful weather to finish the weekend as rivers continue to slowly recede.

    Saturday, September 2 2017 5:18 PM EDT2017-09-02 21:18:31 GMT
    Another Beautiful Day for SundayAnother Beautiful Day for Sunday

    Through tonight, we will continue to have low chances for any rain. We will continue to slowly dry up and have temperatures remain cool with lows in the lower 70s by Sunday morning. Overnight, we will have mostly clear skies. River levels along the Calcasieu and Sabine rivers are at or near cresting. With the dry weather, we will be able to see the water levels recede back down. The Sabine river in particular, is still in major flood stage and will remain there for a couple days. 

    More >>

    Through tonight, we will continue to have low chances for any rain. We will continue to slowly dry up and have temperatures remain cool with lows in the lower 70s by Sunday morning. Overnight, we will have mostly clear skies. River levels along the Calcasieu and Sabine rivers are at or near cresting. With the dry weather, we will be able to see the water levels recede back down. The Sabine river in particular, is still in major flood stage and will remain there for a couple days. 

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly