National Guard gets needed nurses to Texas

Hurricane Harvey threatens the Gulf Coast. This blog will have up to the minute information about the storm and it's potential impact.More >>
Hurricane Harvey threatens the Gulf Coast. This blog will have up to the minute information about the storm and it's potential impact.More >>
President Donald Trump will be traveling to areas most impacted by Harvey Saturday. The president's first stop will be Texas, where he will reportedly visit the Houston and Beaumont areas. President Trump will then come to Lake Charles where he will speak to media. He is scheduled to land around 3:30 pm. Saturday. The president's appearances in Lake Charles will not be open to the public, but KPLC 7 News will broadcast and stream his visit.More >>
President Donald Trump will be traveling to areas most impacted by Harvey Saturday. The president's first stop will be Texas, where he will reportedly visit the Houston and Beaumont areas. President Trump will then come to Lake Charles where he will speak to media. He is scheduled to land around 3:30 pm. Saturday. The president's appearances in Lake Charles will not be open to the public, but KPLC 7 News will broadcast and stream his visit.More >>
The Calcasieu River has flooded streets and home in Oakdale overnight according to the Oakdale Police Department Facebook page. The OPD asks that you not drive through high water because this causes a wake that could cause even more damage to someone's residence. Emergency personnel will be checking on citizens by boat today. Copyright 2017 KPLC. All rights reserved.More >>
The Calcasieu River has flooded streets and home in Oakdale overnight according to the Oakdale Police Department Facebook page. The OPD asks that you not drive through high water because this causes a wake that could cause even more damage to someone's residence. Emergency personnel will be checking on citizens by boat today. Copyright 2017 KPLC. All rights reserved.More >>
Allen Parish deputies are looking for a Moss Bluff man in connection with a shooting in Oberlin, according to a post on the Allen Parish Sheriff's Office Facebook page. Robert B. Ross Simmons, 32, was found shot three times inside an Oberlin residence. Upon further investigation, deputies discovered 3 people were inside the home at the time and an argument sparked the shooting. Allen Parish Sheriff's Office The other two persons of interest were iden...More >>
Allen Parish deputies are looking for a Moss Bluff man in connection with a shooting in Oberlin, according to a post on the Allen Parish Sheriff's Office Facebook page. Robert B. Ross Simmons, 32, was found shot three times inside an Oberlin residence. Upon further investigation, deputies discovered 3 people were inside the home at the time and an argument sparked the shooting. Allen Parish Sheriff's Office The other two persons of interest were iden...More >>