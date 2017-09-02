National Guard gets needed nurses to Texas

The Louisiana National Guard brought a special delivery of labor and delivery nurses, medical supplies, and blood donations to Beaumont from Lake Charles.

Hurricane Harvey caused significant flooding in the Southeast Texas region which cut off the supply chain for blood, medical supplies, and a shortage of medical personnel.

Donald Lloyd, president, and CEO of Christus St. Patrick Health System said the mission to resupply the Beaumont hospitals was critical.

The Louisiana National Guard UH-60 Black Hawk helicopters were used in this operation.

