Calcasieu River rises drastically in Oakdale - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Calcasieu River rises drastically in Oakdale

The Calcasieu River has flooded streets and home in Oakdale overnight according to the Oakdale Police Department Facebook page. 

The OPD asks that you not drive through high water because this causes a wake that could cause even more damage to someone's residence. 

Emergency personnel will be checking on citizens by boat today. 

