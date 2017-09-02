Jennings couple celebrates 70 years of marriage!

We received this beautiful picture in our newsroom this week and wanted to share it with you.

It was in an email from a man named James Baker, and this is what he told us.

"Joseph Baker and Doris Broussard Baker, my parent’s 70th anniversary is September 3rd.

They are originally from Vermilion Parish, but have lived in Jennings since the early 50s.

Dad served in the Navy during WWII and used the GI Bill to get an Education degree from SLI.

He was offered a job in Jennings. Mom was active in the Catholic Daughters.

I know it may be late to send this in, but I hope y’all can put it on the anniversary list.

Thanks!"

Thank you, James, for sharing this with us, and we are honored to help celebrate by wishing your parents the happiest possible Anniversary!

