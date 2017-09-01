Copy-Friday's Scores

PREP FOOTBALL
Abbeville 56, West St. Mary 21
Acadiana 17, Kaplan 12
Airline 30, Union Parish 0
Barbe 56, Ponchatoula 13
Baton Rouge Catholic 27, Parkview Baptist 25
Baton Rouge Episcopal 42, St. Michael 13
Benton 49, Wossman 7
Bossier 42, Madison 28
Buckeye 50, Block 30
Captain Shreve 48, Green Oaks 20
Cedar Creek 20, Loyola College Prep 15
Central 42, Dunham School 28
Comeaux 19, Cecilia 14
Covenant Christian Academy 27, Fisher 7
Covington 69, Franklinton 32
De La Salle 39, South Lafourche 7
Denham Springs 45, Hammond 10
Destrehan 42, Slidell 18
E.D. White 28, Central Lafourche 22
Easton 40, Jesuit 14
Franklin Parish 22, Rayville 20
Hahnville 41, West Jefferson 6
Haughton 42, Minden 7
Haynesville 19, North Webster 7
Holy Cross 2, Higgins 0
John Curtis Christian 27, Landry/Walker 18
Karr 42, Saint Paul's 23
Kinder 48, Oakdale 21
LaSalle 7, Beekman 6
Lafayette Christian Academy 48, Capitol 0
Lakeside 68, Ringgold 0
Live Oak 21, Woodlawn (BR) 0
Livonia 16, Avoyelles Charter 6
Logansport 34, Jonesboro-Hodge 19
Lusher Charter 19, Bonnabel 0
Mangham 33, Delhi 6
Marksville 44, Bunkie 0
New Iberia Catholic 42, Westgate 35
Newman 34, McMain 6
North DeSoto 28, Natchitoches Central 7
Northeast 46, Baker 22
Northside 42, Glen Oaks 0
Northwest 19, Opelousas Catholic 13
Oak Forest 34, Simpson Aca., Miss. 28
Oak Grove 23, Delhi Charter 20
Ouachita Christian 57, Arcadia 18
Ouachita Parish 42, Richwood 6
Parkway 35, B.T. Washington 8
Patterson 26, Franklin 0
Pearl River def. W.L. Cohen, forfeit
Pope John Paul II 40, Westminster Christian 0
Prairie View 44, Wilkinson County Christian Academy, Miss. 0
Riverdale 37, King 6
Ruston 19, Neville 10
Sacred Heart-Ville Platte 40, Ville Platte 19
South Beauregard 0, DeRidder 0
South Plaquemines 8, Belle Chasse 0
South Terrebonne 28, H.L. Bourgeois 12
Springfield 34, Ascension Christian School 7
St. Charles Catholic 29, Chalmette 0
St. Frederick Catholic 49, D'Arbonne Woods 6
St. Helena Central 50, Sumner 0
St. Martin's 13, Ben Franklin 6
St. Mary's 51, Lakeview 0
St. Thomas More 45, Lafayette 0
Sterlington 45, West Ouachita 13
Tallulah 32, Franklin Academy, Miss. 8
Terrebonne 38, Ellender 12
Teurlings Catholic 44, Breaux Bridge 7
Vandebilt Catholic 31, Thibodaux 28
Vidalia 34, Sicily Island 6
Walker 35, Dutchtown 10
West Monroe 47, John Ehret 32
Westlake 28, DeQuincy 14
Woodlawn (SH) 44, Carroll 14
Zachary 27, Northshore 7
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS
Alexandria vs. Ferriday, ppd. to Sep 3rd.
Ascension Episcopal vs. Erath, ppd. to Sep 3rd.
Beau Chene vs. North Vermilion, ppd. to Sep 2nd.
Grand Lake vs. Vinton, ccd.
Houma Christian vs. Highland Baptist, ppd. to Sep 2nd.
Jennings vs. Church Point, ccd.
Lake Arthur vs. Elton, ccd.
Loreauville vs. Vermilion Catholic, ppd. to Sep 3rd.
Mentorship Academy vs. Ascension Catholic, ppd. to Sep 3rd.
North Central vs. Gueydan, ppd. to Sep 2nd.
Notre Dame vs. LaGrange, ccd.
Oberlin vs. Mamou, ppd. to Sep 2nd.
Plain Dealing vs. University (Lab), ppd. to Sep 3rd.
Rayne vs. Welsh, ccd.
South Cameron vs. Delcambre, ccd.
Winnfield vs. Jena, ppd. to Sep 2nd.
Keywords: Louisiana, Boys, Football, Prep Scores, High School
Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.