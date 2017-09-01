Copy-Friday's Scores

By The Associated Press

PREP FOOTBALL

Abbeville 56, West St. Mary 21

Acadiana 17, Kaplan 12

Airline 30, Union Parish 0

Barbe 56, Ponchatoula 13

Baton Rouge Catholic 27, Parkview Baptist 25

Baton Rouge Episcopal 42, St. Michael 13

Benton 49, Wossman 7

Bossier 42, Madison 28

Buckeye 50, Block 30

Captain Shreve 48, Green Oaks 20

Cedar Creek 20, Loyola College Prep 15

Central 42, Dunham School 28

Comeaux 19, Cecilia 14

Covenant Christian Academy 27, Fisher 7

Covington 69, Franklinton 32

De La Salle 39, South Lafourche 7

Denham Springs 45, Hammond 10

Destrehan 42, Slidell 18

E.D. White 28, Central Lafourche 22

Easton 40, Jesuit 14

Franklin Parish 22, Rayville 20

Hahnville 41, West Jefferson 6

Haughton 42, Minden 7

Haynesville 19, North Webster 7

Holy Cross 2, Higgins 0

John Curtis Christian 27, Landry/Walker 18

Karr 42, Saint Paul's 23

Kinder 48, Oakdale 21

LaSalle 7, Beekman 6

Lafayette Christian Academy 48, Capitol 0

Lakeside 68, Ringgold 0

Live Oak 21, Woodlawn (BR) 0

Livonia 16, Avoyelles Charter 6

Logansport 34, Jonesboro-Hodge 19

Lusher Charter 19, Bonnabel 0

Mangham 33, Delhi 6

Marksville 44, Bunkie 0

New Iberia Catholic 42, Westgate 35

Newman 34, McMain 6

North DeSoto 28, Natchitoches Central 7

Northeast 46, Baker 22

Northside 42, Glen Oaks 0

Northwest 19, Opelousas Catholic 13

Oak Forest 34, Simpson Aca., Miss. 28

Oak Grove 23, Delhi Charter 20

Ouachita Christian 57, Arcadia 18

Ouachita Parish 42, Richwood 6

Parkway 35, B.T. Washington 8

Patterson 26, Franklin 0

Pearl River def. W.L. Cohen, forfeit

Pope John Paul II 40, Westminster Christian 0

Prairie View 44, Wilkinson County Christian Academy, Miss. 0

Riverdale 37, King 6

Ruston 19, Neville 10

Sacred Heart-Ville Platte 40, Ville Platte 19

South Beauregard 0, DeRidder 0

South Plaquemines 8, Belle Chasse 0

South Terrebonne 28, H.L. Bourgeois 12

Springfield 34, Ascension Christian School 7

St. Charles Catholic 29, Chalmette 0

St. Frederick Catholic 49, D'Arbonne Woods 6

St. Helena Central 50, Sumner 0

St. Martin's 13, Ben Franklin 6

St. Mary's 51, Lakeview 0

St. Thomas More 45, Lafayette 0

Sterlington 45, West Ouachita 13

Tallulah 32, Franklin Academy, Miss. 8

Terrebonne 38, Ellender 12

Teurlings Catholic 44, Breaux Bridge 7

Vandebilt Catholic 31, Thibodaux 28

Vidalia 34, Sicily Island 6

Walker 35, Dutchtown 10

West Monroe 47, John Ehret 32

Westlake 28, DeQuincy 14

Woodlawn (SH) 44, Carroll 14

Zachary 27, Northshore 7

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS

Alexandria vs. Ferriday, ppd. to Sep 3rd.

Ascension Episcopal vs. Erath, ppd. to Sep 3rd.

Beau Chene vs. North Vermilion, ppd. to Sep 2nd.

Grand Lake vs. Vinton, ccd.

Houma Christian vs. Highland Baptist, ppd. to Sep 2nd.

Jennings vs. Church Point, ccd.

Lake Arthur vs. Elton, ccd.

Loreauville vs. Vermilion Catholic, ppd. to Sep 3rd.

Mentorship Academy vs. Ascension Catholic, ppd. to Sep 3rd.

North Central vs. Gueydan, ppd. to Sep 2nd.

Notre Dame vs. LaGrange, ccd.

Oberlin vs. Mamou, ppd. to Sep 2nd.

Plain Dealing vs. University (Lab), ppd. to Sep 3rd.

Rayne vs. Welsh, ccd.

South Cameron vs. Delcambre, ccd.

Winnfield vs. Jena, ppd. to Sep 2nd.

