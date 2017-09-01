Lake Charles Police Department partners with area Churches to help flooding victims

The Lake Charles Police Department, Union Zion Missionary Baptist Church, and Church of the King are working together to help SWLA residents that have been displaced by Harvey.

The community can collect needed items on Saturday, Sep. 2 and Sunday, Sep. 3, between the times of 10:00 a.m. and 5:00 p.m.

Local evacuees can get the following items located at 1215 N. Adams Street in Lake Charles:

Household cleaning supplies

Toiletries

Hygiene items for both men and women

Non-perishable food

Blankets

Water

LCPD Chief Don Dixon thanks the department's partners for assisting Lake Charles residents. If you have any questions Lake Charles Police Department asks you to call 337-884-5030

