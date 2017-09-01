Oberlin woman arrested, Moss Bluff man wanted in connection to shooting

Allen Parish deputies are looking for a Moss Bluff man in connection with a shooting in Oberlin, according to a post on the Allen Parish Sheriff's Office Facebook page. Robert B. Ross Simmons, 32, was found shot three times inside an Oberlin residence. Upon further investigation, deputies discovered 3 people were inside the home at the time and an argument sparked the shooting. Allen Parish Sheriff's Office The other two persons of interest were iden...More >>
President Donald Trump will be traveling to areas most impacted by Harvey Saturday. The president's first stop will be Texas, where he will reportedly visit the Houston and Beaumont areas. President Trump will then come to Lake Charles where he will speak to media. He is scheduled to land around 3:30 pm. Saturday. The president's appearances in Lake Charles will not be open to the public, but KPLC 7 News will broadcast and stream his visit.More >>
Hurricane Harvey threatens the Gulf Coast. This blog will have up to the minute information about the storm and it's potential impact.More >>
thousands of evacuees from Texas have passed through our area and they're still coming. some people are wondering why they come here and then get put on buses to head north. kplc's Theresa Schmidt is here to explainback in 2005 hundreds if not thousands of evacuees from hurricane Katrina were staying at the lake Charles civic center. when Rita started heading toward us they had to evacuate again.... it was a nightmare in 2005 when Katri...More >>
The Lake Charles Police Department, Union Zion Missionary Baptist Church, and Church of the King are working together to help SWLA residents that have been displaced by Harvey. The community can collect needed items on Saturday, Sep. 2 and Sunday, Sep. 3, between the times of 10:00 a.m. and 5:00 p.m. Local evacuees can get the following items located at 1215 N. Adams Street in Lake Charles: Household cleaning supplies Toiletries Hygiene items for both men and women Non-pe...More >>
