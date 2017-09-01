Oberlin woman arrested, Moss Bluff man wanted in connection to s - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Oberlin woman arrested, Moss Bluff man wanted in connection to shooting

Allen Parish deputies are looking for a Moss Bluff man in connection with a shooting in Oberlin.

32-year-old Robert B. Ross Simmons was found shot three times inside an Oberlin home.

Deputies say three people were inside the home at the time, and that an argument sparked the shooting.     

Simmons received medical attention at the scene and then was taken to Rapides Medical Center in Alexandria, Louisiana.

The other two people in the home have been identified as 31-year-old Justin Benoit of Moss Bluff and Misty Bailey of Oberlin.

Bailey was arrested and charged with attempted second-degree murder and possession of a stolen firearm. 

The Sheriff's Office is looking for Benoit in reference to the shooting and is asking anyone with information on his whereabouts to contact Det. Greg Quirk at (337)-639-4353.

