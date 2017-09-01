Civic Center shelter closing in Lake Charles

The temporary emergency shelter at the Lake Charles Civic Center will be closed by noon on Saturday, according to City Administrator John Cardone. All remaining evacuees will be moved to other locations or assigned caseworkers to help them go through all their options. City officials said they are trying to provide information about organizations and resources to the approximately 100 remaining local evacuees.More >>
The temporary emergency shelter at the Lake Charles Civic Center will be closed by noon on Saturday, according to City Administrator John Cardone. All remaining evacuees will be moved to other locations or assigned caseworkers to help them go through all their options. City officials said they are trying to provide information about organizations and resources to the approximately 100 remaining local evacuees.More >>
Hurricane Harvey threatens the Gulf Coast. This blog will have up to the minute information about the storm and it's potential impact.More >>
Hurricane Harvey threatens the Gulf Coast. This blog will have up to the minute information about the storm and it's potential impact.More >>
thousands of evacuees from Texas have passed through our area and they're still coming. some people are wondering why they come here and then get put on buses to head north. kplc's Theresa Schmidt is here to explainback in 2005 hundreds if not thousands of evacuees from hurricane Katrina were staying at the lake Charles civic center. when Rita started heading toward us they had to evacuate again.... it was a nightmare in 2005 when Katri...More >>
thousands of evacuees from Texas have passed through our area and they're still coming. some people are wondering why they come here and then get put on buses to head north. kplc's Theresa Schmidt is here to explainback in 2005 hundreds if not thousands of evacuees from hurricane Katrina were staying at the lake Charles civic center. when Rita started heading toward us they had to evacuate again.... it was a nightmare in 2005 when Katri...More >>
In Greenwich Terrace, down General Patton Avenue in Lake Charles, you'll come across two sisters: Janella Horn and Patricia Caperton. Caperton has owned her home for nearly two decades, but on Monday, Aug. 28, she and her sister both had to be rescued after the home become flooded. They spent the night with a relative, but returned to their home on Wednesday and quickly got to work, gutting and throwing away possessions they'd had for years.More >>
In Greenwich Terrace, down General Patton Avenue in Lake Charles, you'll come across two sisters: Janella Horn and Patricia Caperton. Caperton has owned her home for nearly two decades, but on Monday, Aug. 28, she and her sister both had to be rescued after the home become flooded. They spent the night with a relative, but returned to their home on Wednesday and quickly got to work, gutting and throwing away possessions they'd had for years.More >>
The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office has partnered with Church of the King of Lake Charles to open a new donation center at the church, says CPSO spokeswoman Kim Myers. "Due to the overwhelming response from the public, it has been determined the Calcasieu Parish Office is neither prepared or equipped to handle the magnitude of donations for the Hurricane Harvey evacuees...More >>
The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office has partnered with Church of the King of Lake Charles to open a new donation center at the church, says CPSO spokeswoman Kim Myers. "Due to the overwhelming response from the public, it has been determined the Calcasieu Parish Office is neither prepared or equipped to handle the magnitude of donations for the Hurricane Harvey evacuees...More >>