Civic Center shelter closing in Lake Charles - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Civic Center shelter closing in Lake Charles

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) -

The temporary emergency shelter at the Lake Charles Civic Center will be closed by noon on Saturday, according to City Administrator John Cardone.

All remaining evacuees will be moved to other locations or assigned caseworkers to help them go through all their options. 

City officials said they are trying to provide information about organizations and resources to the approximately 100 remaining local evacuees.

State and local assistance is available and federal assistance is being requested at this time, according to Cardone. 

Residents who are in need of assistance or interested in volunteering should call 211, as they are serving as the starting point for receiving and providing local assistance.

The United Way of Southwest Louisiana and the Community Foundation of Southwest Louisiana have set up funds to help with local recovery efforts. Donations can be made by visiting the United Way website HERE and the Community Foundation website HERE.

