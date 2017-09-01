Greenwich Terrace residents assessing damage left behind by Harvey

In Greenwich Terrace, down General Patton Avenue in Lake Charles, you'll come across two sisters: Janella Horn and Patricia Caperton.

Caperton has owned her home for nearly two decades, but on Monday, Aug. 28, she and her sister both had to be rescued after the home become flooded.

They spent the night with a relative, but returned to their home on Wednesday and quickly got to work, gutting and throwing away possessions they'd had for years.

"It's nobody fault," said Horn about the situation as she picked up wet shoes off the bedroom floor. "You can't be angry at anybody."

Luckily, Horn and Caperton, along with others, had some extra help today. Lake Charles Police Department officers spent the morning helping those in need across the Greenwich Terrace area.

"Sometimes people see the police agency as cops and robbers and we are chasing bad guys all the time," said Mark Kraus. "But the reality of it is, in times like this there is a different priority, and that's taking care of our city."

Horn said they have thrown out more than 50 bags filled with possessions, items she says can be replaced.

"Why cry about it?" she said. "Just do what you have to do and pick yourself up and start over."

All across the area, you'll see people's possessions and memories piled up on the side of the road.

Over on South General Wainwright Drive, Clifton Stevens is in recovery mode.

"Life is what's major to me," he said. "All these other things, it doesn't matter."

Stevens said about four inches of water got inside his home.

"Thank God that it didn't get any higher," he said.

It's not the first time this 65-year-old's home has flooded; however, this time it was handled a little differently.

"I'm amazed at technology because with the Internet now my daughter had maybe 20 people come see me," he said. "Fraternities and sororities, they wouldn't leave me until I was okay."

These residents said the cleanup will take them weeks.

