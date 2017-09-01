Deputy Chief Mark Kraus: 'I'm not leaving Lake Charles'

In Greenwich Terrace, down General Patton Avenue in Lake Charles, you'll come across two sisters: Janella Horn and Patricia Caperton. Caperton has owned her home for nearly two decades, but on Monday, Aug. 28, she and her sister both had to be rescued after the home become flooded. They spent the night with a relative, but returned to their home on Wednesday and quickly got to work, gutting and throwing away possessions they'd had for years.More >>
The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office has partnered with Church of the King of Lake Charles to open a new donation center at the church, says CPSO spokeswoman Kim Myers. "Due to the overwhelming response from the public, it has been determined the Calcasieu Parish Office is neither prepared or equipped to handle the magnitude of donations for the Hurricane Harvey evacuees...More >>
Hurricane Harvey threatens the Gulf Coast. This blog will have up to the minute information about the storm and it's potential impact.More >>
Here is the list of road closures and cautions related to Tropical Storm Harvey in Southwest Louisiana.More >>
Lake Charles Police Deputy Chief Mark Kraus tells KPLC 7 News he isn't leaving Lake Charles. Kraus was named one of 12 finalists for Chief of Baton Rouge Police Department, but says he has no plans to leave Southwest Louisiana. "This is an opportunity to take the required written civil service exam that applies to all police chief positions in the state of Louisiana," Kraus said.More >>
