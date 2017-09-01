Deputy Chief Mark Kraus: 'I'm not leaving Lake Charles'

Lake Charles Police Deputy Chief Mark Kraus tells KPLC 7 News he isn't leaving Lake Charles.

Kraus was named one of 12 finalists for Chief of Baton Rouge Police Department, but says he has no plans to leave Southwest Louisiana.

"This is an opportunity to take the required written civil service exam that applies to all police chief positions in the state of Louisiana," Kraus said. "These exams are only offered when a police chief position becomes available."

Mark Kraus is a McNeese State University graduate who started working with the Lake Charles Police Department in 1989.

"I am committed to this community and the Lake Charles Police Department and will withdraw my name from the candidate list after taking the exam," Kraus tells KPLC 7 News. "Simply put, I've been here for nearly 30 years, I love this city and its people, and I'm not leaving it for anywhere else."

The application period for the Baton Rouge Police Chief position ended Tuesday, Aug. 29. The board will now review all the applications at its next meeting, which is set to be held on Sept. 14 at 9:30 a.m.

The eligible applicants will then be asked to take a written test on Oct. 10. They must score at least a 75 to be considered for the position. The successful applications will then be sent to the mayor’s office for review.

After four to six weeks, the state examiner will present the scores to the board, and they will likely consider the applicants a second time at the Nov. 16 board meeting.

Former Chief Carl Dabadie announced his retirement on July 24.

