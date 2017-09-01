CPSO partners with Lake Charles church on Harvey donation center - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

CPSO partners with Lake Charles church on Harvey donation center

Posted By Josh White, Digital Content Producer
Bio
Connect
Biography
(Source: Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office) (Source: Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office)
LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) -

The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office has partnered with Church of the King of Lake Charles to open a new donation center at the church, says CPSO spokeswoman Kim Myers.

"Due to the overwhelming response from the public, it has been determined the Calcasieu Parish Office is neither prepared or equipped to handle the magnitude of donations for the Hurricane Harvey evacuees," said Myers.

And so CPSO has partnered with Church of the King of Lake Charles to accept all donations; the address for the donation center is 305 N. Ryan St. in Lake Charles.

Non-perishable items can be brought to the donation center Monday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., said Myers.

Questions or concerns can be directed to the church at (337)-477-8890.

"Church of the King of Lake Charles Church works with all denominations and many charitable organizations throughout the parish," said Myers. "They are prepared to handle all of the needs of first responders and their families, as well as anyone else’s needs who has been affected by Hurricane Harvey in Louisiana and Texas."

“It is heartwarming to see so many people and organizations that want to help these evacuees, but we quickly realized we would not be able to handle all the donations by ourselves," says Sheriff Mancuso. "We are so thankful the Church of the King of Lake Charles has agreed to partner with us in this endeavor."

Copyright 2017 KPLC. All rights reserved.

  • More Local NewsNewsMore>>

  • Greenwich Terrace residents assessing damage left behind by Harvey

    Greenwich Terrace residents assessing damage left behind by Harvey

    Friday, September 1 2017 8:17 PM EDT2017-09-02 00:17:28 GMT
    (Source: Candy Rodriguez/KPLC)(Source: Candy Rodriguez/KPLC)

    In Greenwich Terrace, down General Patton Avenue in Lake Charles, you'll come across two sisters: Janella Horn and Patricia Caperton. Caperton has owned her home for nearly two decades, but on Monday, Aug. 28, she and her sister both had to be rescued after the home become flooded. They spent the night with a relative, but returned to their home on Wednesday and quickly got to work, gutting and throwing away possessions they'd had for years. 

    More >>

    In Greenwich Terrace, down General Patton Avenue in Lake Charles, you'll come across two sisters: Janella Horn and Patricia Caperton. Caperton has owned her home for nearly two decades, but on Monday, Aug. 28, she and her sister both had to be rescued after the home become flooded. They spent the night with a relative, but returned to their home on Wednesday and quickly got to work, gutting and throwing away possessions they'd had for years. 

    More >>

  • CPSO partners with Lake Charles church on Harvey donation center

    CPSO partners with Lake Charles church on Harvey donation center

    Friday, September 1 2017 8:00 PM EDT2017-09-02 00:00:34 GMT
    (Source: Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office)(Source: Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office)

    The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office has partnered with Church of the King of Lake Charles to open a new donation center at the church, says CPSO spokeswoman Kim Myers. "Due to the overwhelming response from the public, it has been determined the Calcasieu Parish Office is neither prepared or equipped to handle the magnitude of donations for the Hurricane Harvey evacuees...

    More >>

    The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office has partnered with Church of the King of Lake Charles to open a new donation center at the church, says CPSO spokeswoman Kim Myers. "Due to the overwhelming response from the public, it has been determined the Calcasieu Parish Office is neither prepared or equipped to handle the magnitude of donations for the Hurricane Harvey evacuees...

    More >>

  • LIVE BLOG: CPSO partners with Lake Charles church for new donation center

    LIVE BLOG: CPSO partners with Lake Charles church for new donation center

    Friday, September 1 2017 8:00 PM EDT2017-09-02 00:00:31 GMT
    (Source : viewer)(Source : viewer)

    Hurricane Harvey threatens the Gulf Coast. This blog will have up to the minute information about the storm and it's potential impact.

    More >>

    Hurricane Harvey threatens the Gulf Coast. This blog will have up to the minute information about the storm and it's potential impact.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly