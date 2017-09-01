CPSO partners with Lake Charles church on Harvey donation center

The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office has partnered with Church of the King of Lake Charles to open a new donation center at the church, says CPSO spokeswoman Kim Myers.

"Due to the overwhelming response from the public, it has been determined the Calcasieu Parish Office is neither prepared or equipped to handle the magnitude of donations for the Hurricane Harvey evacuees," said Myers.

And so CPSO has partnered with Church of the King of Lake Charles to accept all donations; the address for the donation center is 305 N. Ryan St. in Lake Charles.

Non-perishable items can be brought to the donation center Monday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., said Myers.

Questions or concerns can be directed to the church at (337)-477-8890.

"Church of the King of Lake Charles Church works with all denominations and many charitable organizations throughout the parish," said Myers. "They are prepared to handle all of the needs of first responders and their families, as well as anyone else’s needs who has been affected by Hurricane Harvey in Louisiana and Texas."

“It is heartwarming to see so many people and organizations that want to help these evacuees, but we quickly realized we would not be able to handle all the donations by ourselves," says Sheriff Mancuso. "We are so thankful the Church of the King of Lake Charles has agreed to partner with us in this endeavor."

Copyright 2017 KPLC. All rights reserved.