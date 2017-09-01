KPLC and friends host water drive for Beaumont

Here is the list of road closures and cautions related to Tropical Storm Harvey in Southwest Louisiana.More >>
Hurricane Harvey threatens the Gulf Coast. This blog will have up to the minute information about the storm and it's potential impact.
An elderly veteran rescued from flood waters in Orange, Texas has been reunited with his family thanks to emergency responders in Lake Charles. On Thursday, Louisiana state troopers helping Texas evacuees at Burton Coliseum met a 91-year-old man in a wheelchair. They learned from volunteers with Red Cross and the Department of Children and Family Services that the man's name was William Hays, and that he was from Orange.
Through tonight, we will continue to have low chances for any rain. We will continue to slowly dry up and have temperatures remain cool with lows in the lower 70s by Saturday morning. Overnight, we will have mostly clear skies. River levels along the Calcasieu and Sabine rivers are at or near cresting. With the dry weather coming up, we will be able to see the water levels recede back down. The Sabine river in particular, is still in major flood stage.
