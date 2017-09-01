KPLC and friends host water drive for Beaumont

We here at KPLC want to thank you, our viewers, for coming out and donating bottles of water for our neighbors in Beaumont.

KPLC 7News and New Look Furniture parked a truck at the Prien Lake Mall in Lake Charles on Friday and asked you to bring bottles of water to help us fill an 18-wheeler. We are so overwhelmed and grateful for your response! We have estimated that you donated about 3,000 cases of water.

The city of Beaumont has no water supply right now due to flooding from what was then Hurricane Harvey, so that means residents in Beaumont have no drinking water.

The 18-wheeler, loaded with your contributions, will head to Beaumont Saturday morning.

The 7 Slot Society, who helped tremendously today with volunteer efforts, will also be heading to Beaumont Saturday.

Our thanks to all of our viewers, the folks at New Look Furniture, 7 Slot Society and Lake Charles Trucking for helping make this effort happen.

