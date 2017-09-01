FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Sunshine returns for the weekend with a minimum chance for any rain

Through tonight, we will continue to have low chances for any rain. We will continue to slowly dry up and have temperatures remain cool with lows in the lower 70s by Saturday morning. Overnight, we will have mostly clear skies.

River levels along the Calcasieu and Sabine rivers are at or near cresting. With the dry weather coming up, we will be able to see the water levels recede back down. The Sabine river in particular, is still in major flood stage and will remain there for a couple days. As far as Toledo Bend, water levels there are also going back down slowly. Again, the dry weather will help bring these river levels back to normal.

Saturday and through this Labor Day weekend, we will have more beautiful conditions with partly cloudy skies and only a mere 20% chance for any showers. That’s even being a little generous, as I don’t expect any rain. This is great for southeast Texas and southwest Louisiana so we can dry out. There will also be plenty of sunshine, contributing to a very nice weekend. Highs will be in the upper 80s, near 90 degrees. Overnight, we will keep low rain chances and go down to the lower 70s as our low.

For Labor Day itself, we will have a slight increase in rain chances. We could still get away with no rain at all! Only reason I’m increasing rain chances to 30% is because a high pressure will be moving to our east bringing more southerly winds to our area, and a few showers could pop up in the afternoon with the increased moisture in the air. Any rain we may receive, will not be enough to cancel any outdoor plans. It should still be a nice day with partly cloudy skies.

By Tuesday, rain chances will go up to 60% with mostly cloudy skies. A cold front will be approaching from the north and will be bringing a few showers and thunderstorms. The front will be moving quickly and will push through Louisiana. Therefore, our temperatures will also go down! This front will be the first of all of our fall season cold fronts that will contribute to cooler temperatures.

The rain will continue into Wednesday with more thunderstorms likely, especially in the morning. By the evening hours, most of the rain will have pushed out of our viewing area and we will begin to dry up. As mentioned, temperatures will take a dive after the front passes. Highs on Wednesday will only be around 80 degrees! Then overnight, we will fall to the lower 60s!

From Thursday on through the weekend, we will have sunny skies with practically no chance of any rain! We will be cooler with highs in the upper 70s to the lower 80s! Along with the cooler temperatures, we will also have lower humidity! This does not mean we are done with the hot temperatures, though, as we are in early September.

