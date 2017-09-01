Latest information about President Trump's visit to Lake Charles - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Live video from KPLC 7 News is available on your computer, tablet and smartphone during all local newscasts. When KPLC 7 News is not airing a live newscast, you will see replays of the most recent newscasts. Internet Explorer users please note compatibility mode may disable display of the live player, disable compatibility mode if you do not see player.

Latest information about President Trump's visit to Lake Charles

By KPLC Digital Staff
Connect
(Source: Google Images) (Source: Google Images)
LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) -

President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump will be traveling to areas most impacted by Harvey Saturday, including Lake Charles. 

Their first stop will be Texas, where they will reportedly visit the Houston and Beaumont areas. 

The president and the first lady are scheduled to arrive in Lake Charles this afternoon.

Air Force One will land at Chennault International Airport. That will not be open to the public.

From the airport, President Trump will head to visit the National Guard Armory in Lake Charles.

There he's set to meet and greet members of the Calcasieu Parish Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness, the Louisiana National Guard, and the Cajun Navy. 

The Trumps will also meet with Gov. John Bel Edwards and First Lady Donna Edwards in Lake Charles to discuss Louisiana's effort to help residents in Southwest Louisiana and Texas who were impacted by Hurricane Harvey.

The president's appearance in Lake Charles will not be open to the public, but KPLC 7 News will broadcast and stream his visit on our website and our Facebook page.

To view our live stream, mobile users click HERE

This will be the first visit by a sitting president to Lake Charles since President Clinton's trip in 1996. 

Copyright 2017 KPLC. All rights reserved.

  • More Local NewsNewsMore>>

  • Oberlin woman arrested, Moss Bluff man wanted in connection to shooting

    Oberlin woman arrested, Moss Bluff man wanted in connection to shooting

    Saturday, September 2 2017 10:48 AM EDT2017-09-02 14:48:26 GMT
    (Source: Allen Parish Sheriff's Department)(Source: Allen Parish Sheriff's Department)

    Allen Parish deputies are looking for a Moss Bluff man in connection with a shooting in Oberlin, according to a post on the Allen Parish Sheriff's Office Facebook page. Robert B. Ross Simmons, 32, was found shot three times inside an Oberlin residence. Upon further investigation, deputies discovered 3 people were inside the home at the time and an argument sparked the shooting.      Allen Parish Sheriff's Office The other two persons of interest were iden...

    More >>

    Allen Parish deputies are looking for a Moss Bluff man in connection with a shooting in Oberlin, according to a post on the Allen Parish Sheriff's Office Facebook page. Robert B. Ross Simmons, 32, was found shot three times inside an Oberlin residence. Upon further investigation, deputies discovered 3 people were inside the home at the time and an argument sparked the shooting.      Allen Parish Sheriff's Office The other two persons of interest were iden...

    More >>

  • Latest information about President Trump's visit to Lake Charles

    Latest information about President Trump's visit to Lake Charles

    Saturday, September 2 2017 10:07 AM EDT2017-09-02 14:07:59 GMT
    (Source: Google Images)(Source: Google Images)

    President Donald Trump will be traveling to areas most impacted by Harvey Saturday. The president's first stop will be Texas, where he will reportedly visit the Houston and Beaumont areas. President Trump will then come to Lake Charles where he will speak to media. He is scheduled to land around 3:30 pm. Saturday. The president's appearances in Lake Charles will not be open to the public, but KPLC 7 News will broadcast and stream his visit.

    More >>

    President Donald Trump will be traveling to areas most impacted by Harvey Saturday. The president's first stop will be Texas, where he will reportedly visit the Houston and Beaumont areas. President Trump will then come to Lake Charles where he will speak to media. He is scheduled to land around 3:30 pm. Saturday. The president's appearances in Lake Charles will not be open to the public, but KPLC 7 News will broadcast and stream his visit.

    More >>

  • LIVE BLOG: Civic Center emergency shelter ceasing operations

    LIVE BLOG: Civic Center emergency shelter ceasing operations

    Friday, September 1 2017 11:18 PM EDT2017-09-02 03:18:39 GMT
    (Source : viewer)(Source : viewer)

    Hurricane Harvey threatens the Gulf Coast. This blog will have up to the minute information about the storm and it's potential impact.

    More >>

    Hurricane Harvey threatens the Gulf Coast. This blog will have up to the minute information about the storm and it's potential impact.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly