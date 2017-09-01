Latest information about President Trump's visit to Lake Charles

President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump will be traveling to areas most impacted by Harvey Saturday, including Lake Charles.

Their first stop will be Texas, where they will reportedly visit the Houston and Beaumont areas.

The president and the first lady are scheduled to arrive in Lake Charles this afternoon.

Air Force One will land at Chennault International Airport. That will not be open to the public.

From the airport, President Trump will head to visit the National Guard Armory in Lake Charles.

There he's set to meet and greet members of the Calcasieu Parish Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness, the Louisiana National Guard, and the Cajun Navy.

The Trumps will also meet with Gov. John Bel Edwards and First Lady Donna Edwards in Lake Charles to discuss Louisiana's effort to help residents in Southwest Louisiana and Texas who were impacted by Hurricane Harvey.

The president's appearance in Lake Charles will not be open to the public, but KPLC 7 News will broadcast and stream his visit on our website and our Facebook page.

To view our live stream, mobile users click HERE.

This will be the first visit by a sitting president to Lake Charles since President Clinton's trip in 1996.

Copyright 2017 KPLC. All rights reserved.