Alabama residents send donations to evacuees in Lake Charles

A 26-foot truck filled with over 1,000 pounds of supplies and donations came to Lake Charles Thursday from Mobile, Alabama.

The donations were accepted by Catholic Charities of Southwest Louisiana.

They were originally meant for Houston but with I-10 westbound closed at the Louisiana-Texas border, the relief supplies were diverted to Lake Charles.

Water, cleaning supplies, childcare and personal hygiene items were collected and will be distributed in SWLA and Southeast Texas.

Copyright 2017 KPLC. All rights reserved.