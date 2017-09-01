Former Barbe Buc Hunter Feduccia named top summer prospect by Baseball America

Former LSU Eunice standout Hunter Feduccia has been named to the Baseball America Top Summer Leagues Prospects list. The publication compiles a “Best Of” list from the 18 college summer leagues as well as USA Baseball’s Collegiate National Team.



Feduccia was voted the No. 4 prospect in the Northwoods League after finishing fourth in the league in batting average (.348) for the Rockford Rivets. The LSU signee also drove in 41 RBI, scored 43 runs and hit 18 doubles.



The catcher from Lake Charles, La. (Barbe) was also named to the Northwoods League All-Star team earlier this summer.

Copyright 2017 KPLC. All rights reserved.