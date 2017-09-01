Elderly veteran from Orange reunited with family

Hurricane Harvey threatens the Gulf Coast. This blog will have up to the minute information about the storm and it's potential impact.More >>
An elderly veteran rescued from flood waters in Orange, Texas has been reunited with his family thanks to emergency responders in Lake Charles. On Thursday, Aug. 31, Louisiana state troopers assisting Texas evacuees at Burton Coliseum met a 91-year-old man in a wheelchair. They learned from volunteers with...
Through tonight, we will continue to have low chances for any rain. We will continue to slowly dry up and have temperatures remain cool with lows in the lower 70s by Saturday morning. Overnight, we will have mostly clear skies. River levels along the Calcasieu and Sabine rivers are at or near cresting. With the dry weather coming up, we will be able to see the water levels recede back down. The Sabine river in particular, is still in major flood stage.
A 26-foot truck filled with over 1,000 pounds of supplies and donations came to Lake Charles Thursday from Mobile, Alabama. The donations were accepted by Catholic Charities of Southwest Louisiana. They were originally meant for Houston but with I-10 westbound closed at the Louisiana-Texas border, the relief supplies were diverted to Lake Charles. Water, cleaning supplies, childcare and personal hygiene items were collected and will be distributed in SWLA and South...
Here is the list of road closures and cautions related to Tropical Storm Harvey in Southwest Louisiana.
