Elderly veteran from Orange reunited with family

Elderly veteran from Orange reunited with family

By Josh White, Digital Content Producer
William Hays (Source: Louisiana State Police) William Hays (Source: Louisiana State Police)
LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) -

An elderly veteran rescued from flood waters in Orange, Texas has been reunited with his family thanks to emergency responders in Lake Charles.

On Thursday, Louisiana state troopers helping Texas evacuees at Burton Coliseum met a 91-year-old man in a wheelchair. T

hey learned from volunteers with Red Cross and the Department of Children and Family Services that the man’s name was William Hays, and that he was from Orange.

Volunteers told troopers that Hays was rescued from flood waters on Wednesday and during the rescue, he was separated from family members. 

Troopers interviewed Hays and learned that he was a veteran.

Within 30 minutes, they were able to locate Hays' daughter, Deborah Gorforth, also from Orange.

Gorforth told troopers she and other family members had been looking for her father since he was rescued, and had no idea where he was. 

It turns out that Deborah's son, Jason Smith, lives in the Sulphur area. Troopers called Smith, and within an hour William Hays was reunited with his family.

