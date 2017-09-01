WATCH LIVE: President Donald Trump to hold news conference at Wh - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

WATCH LIVE: President Donald Trump to hold news conference at White House

By KPLC Digital Staff
Connect
Donald Trump (Source: Wikipedia) Donald Trump (Source: Wikipedia)
(KPLC) -

President Donald Trump will hold a news conference at the White House on Friday, Sept 1.

KPLC will live stream the event online.

Mobile users, click HERE to view live stream.

Copyright 2017 KPLC. All rights reserved.

  • More Local NewsNewsMore>>

  • LIVE BLOG: Urgent need for cases of water for Southeast Texas Food Bank

    LIVE BLOG: Urgent need for cases of water for Southeast Texas Food Bank

    Friday, September 1 2017 1:07 PM EDT2017-09-01 17:07:25 GMT
    (Source : viewer)(Source : viewer)

    Hurricane Harvey threatens the Gulf Coast. This blog will have up to the minute information about the storm and it's potential impact.

    More >>

    Hurricane Harvey threatens the Gulf Coast. This blog will have up to the minute information about the storm and it's potential impact.

    More >>

  • WATCH LIVE: Calcasieu OEP hold TS Harvey briefing at 4:30 p.m. Wednesday

    WATCH LIVE: Calcasieu OEP hold TS Harvey briefing at 4:30 p.m. Wednesday

    Friday, September 1 2017 12:04 PM EDT2017-09-01 16:04:23 GMT
    (Source: KPLC)(Source: KPLC)

    Calcasieu Parish Office of Emergency Preparedness briefing regarding Tropical Storm Harvey. 

    More >>

    The Calcasieu Parish Office of Emergency Preparedness will hold a news conference this morning regarding Hurricane Harvey.

    More >>

  • Greenwich Terrace residents return home after Harvey

    Greenwich Terrace residents return home after Harvey

    Friday, September 1 2017 6:42 AM EDT2017-09-01 10:42:13 GMT
    (Source: Christian Piekos/KPLC)(Source: Christian Piekos/KPLC)

    As Tropical Storm Harvey dissipates, residents forced to evacuate are now returning to their distraught homes. The Greenwich Terrace, perhaps, was hit the hardest. "It's one of those moments where it's like pause, this is really happening to me," said Alton Cullivan, a father of four and Greenwich Terrace resident. "This is really happening to my community, this is really uprooting my family." Along with close to three feet of water on the road, the Cullivan fami...

    More >>

    As Tropical Storm Harvey dissipates, residents forced to evacuate are now returning to their distraught homes. The Greenwich Terrace, perhaps, was hit the hardest. "It's one of those moments where it's like pause, this is really happening to me," said Alton Cullivan, a father of four and Greenwich Terrace resident. "This is really happening to my community, this is really uprooting my family." Along with close to three feet of water on the road, the Cullivan fami...

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly