WATCH LIVE: President Donald Trump to hold news conference at White House

As Tropical Storm Harvey dissipates, residents forced to evacuate are now returning to their distraught homes. The Greenwich Terrace, perhaps, was hit the hardest. "It's one of those moments where it's like pause, this is really happening to me," said Alton Cullivan, a father of four and Greenwich Terrace resident. "This is really happening to my community, this is really uprooting my family." Along with close to three feet of water on the road, the Cullivan fami...