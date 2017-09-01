WATCH AGAIN: President Trump declares Sunday National Day of Pra - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

WATCH AGAIN: President Trump declares Sunday National Day of Prayer for Harvey victims

By Shireen Santhanasamy, Digital Content Producer
Donald Trump (Source: Wikipedia) Donald Trump (Source: Wikipedia)
President Donald Trump signed a proclamation declaring Sunday, Sept. 3,  a “National Day of Prayer” for the victims of Hurricane Harvey.

The president is returning to Texas on Saturday, Sept. 2, to survey flood damage and is also expected to travel to Louisiana to review recovery efforts from the storm.

