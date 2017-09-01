FIRST ALERT FORECAST: A needed break in the rain through the weekend

With river levels still at major flood stage along the Sabine River and at moderate flood stage along the Calcasieu, drier weather is exactly what we need to see across Southwest Louisiana and is what the forecast calls for through the weekend.

Any higher releases from Toledo Bend Reservoir are not likely as the current lake level is dropping with the gates open at 6 feet, even better news for those living along the Sabine River.

Levels along the Sabine are currently at or are nearing crest today but will remain in major flood stage through the weekend as releases from Toledo Bend continue.

Since the dam releases did not have to go up any more last night or this morning, points along the Sabine are at or near crest right now. Bon Wier is cresting and Deweyville is near a crest and will likely crest later today, but all gauges will remain in major flood stage.

White Oak Park is still in major flood stage. Bundick Lake has already crested at 101.12 and is down to 100.66 this morning. The West Fork of the Calcasieu River should begin to fall out of major flood stage tonight. The Saltwater Barrier also crested and is down to 6.56 ft. Old Town Bay should fall a bit today as well, down to 9.5 ft.

Backwater flooding will continue for other areas, including those living near and around Bayou Lacassine but levels should begin to gradually fall in those locations as well through the weekend.

Make sure to check road conditions before traveling this holiday weekend as some roads are still closed due to flooding. Also remember that recreational boat traffic is still being affected by the high levels along the Calcasieu, so make sure to check with officials to get the latest status before taking your boats out of dock this Labor Day weekend.

Through the weekend, rain chances will remain low in the 10-20% range for a couple of isolated afternoon showers that could develop during the afternoon. A slug of moisture returning early next week means a little better chance of scattered showers and storms early next week.

A cold front will drop down from the north by next Wednesday, pushing through Southwest Louisiana and bringing our first taste of fall weather will lows dipping well into the lower 60s by Thursday and Friday mornings, also helping to steer away any tropical threats in the Gulf.

As of today, computer models have backed away from developing any sort of tropical storm or hurricane in the Gulf next week, with major Hurricane Irma in the Atlantic being the main area to watch over the next 5 to 7 days as projections carry the storm’s center closer to the Lesser Antilles by next Wednesday. It’s still way too early to tell if Irma would be any threat to the U.S. and would be irresponsible of any forecaster to tell you otherwise. We’ll have a better idea if Irma will threaten the U.S. by next week, but some computer models do show an eventual turn to the north which would steer the storm away from the Gulf of Mexico late next week.

Have a great weekend!

First Alert Meteorologist Ben Terry