WATCH LIVE ON 7NEWS SUNRISE: Flooding threat continues after Harvey

Good Morning. John Bridges and Britney Glaser here with a look at what's coming up on 7News Sunrise.

President Donald Trump is expected to travel to Louisiana this weekend to see the damage left behind by Harvey.

Energy Secretary Rick Perry says he's authorized shipments of crude oil to the Phillips 66 refinery in Lake Charles. It's a move to help prevent gasoline prices from spiking in the wake of disruptions caused by Harvey.

The flooding threat caused by Harvey continues. There are voluntary evacuation advisories for residents near the Sabine River in Calcasieu and Beauregard Parishes.

Now that the sun shine returns and Harvey has moved on residents in the Greenwich Terrace neighborhood in Lake Charles are returning home.

To get the latest ongoing efforts in the aftermath of Harvey in Southwest Louisiana, follow our live blog, HERE.

Plus, Texas evacuees continue to pour into the Burton Coliseum before moving on to a shelter in Alexandria.

And many of the evacuees of Harvey's flooding told rescuers they weren't leaving without their pets. So it wasn't surprising to see dogs and cats with those being rescued from the flood waters. That leaves emergency shelters in a bind, having to take care of both pets and humans.

Our weather is rapidly improving now as the remnants of Harvey move well to our northeast and the forecast through the weekend looks great, there is only a small chance of rain and we should see more sunshine. However, river flooding is now a major issue in some areas along the Calcasieu and Sabine Rivers. Meteorologist Ben Terry will have the latest in your 'First Alert Forecast.'

Remember if you are not near a TV this morning, you can watch us live on the desktop or your smartphone.

Copyright 2017 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Download our KPLC 7Stormteam Weather app for more weather news. Apple users, click HERE to download. Android users, click HERE to download.

Download our KPLC 7News app for more stories from our 7News team. Apple users, click HERE to download. Android users, click HERE to download.