Greenwich Terrace residents return home after Harvey - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Greenwich Terrace residents return home after Harvey

Source: Christian Piekos Source: Christian Piekos
LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) -

As Tropical Storm Harvey dissipates, residents forced to evacuate are now returning to their distraught homes. The Greenwich Terrace, perhaps, was hit the hardest.

"It's one of those moments where it's like pause, this is really happening to me," said Alton Cullivan, a father of four and Greenwich Terrace resident. "This is really happening to my community, this is really uprooting my family."

Along with close to three feet of water on the road, the Cullivan family had 14 inches of rain in their home. They lost just about everything.

"We really don't know what our next step is," said Cullivan. "One day at a time."

If you drive down General Wainwright Avenue, you'll find homes gutted on the side of the road.

"The stuff we need to live on, it's gone," Cullivan said.

With school just back in session and families focused on cleaning up, Cullivan is worried kids living in the Greenwich Terrance neighborhood will start to fall behind in classes.

"These kids don't have uniforms, they don't have school supplies anymore," Cullivan said.

As Harvey has brought strangers together in Houston, the same phenomenon has happened here.

"The people that stop and asked me if I need help cleaning up, they weren't the Cajun Navy," Cullivan said. "But today, they were my Cajun Navy because they stopped and asked if they could help me."

Right now, the Cullivan family is taking refuge with a family friend. They don't expect to be back in their home for months.

Copyright 2017 KPLC. All rights reserved.

  • More Local NewsNewsMore>>

  • Greenwich Terrace residents return home after Harvey

    Greenwich Terrace residents return home after Harvey

    Thursday, August 31 2017 11:59 PM EDT2017-09-01 03:59:38 GMT
    Source: Christian PiekosSource: Christian Piekos

    As Tropical Storm Harvey dissipates, residents forced to evacuate are now returning to their distraught homes. The Greenwich Terrace, perhaps, was hit the hardest. "It's one of those moments where it's like pause, this is really happening to me," said Alton Cullivan, a father of four and Greenwich Terrace resident. "This is really happening to my community, this is really uprooting my family." Along with close to three feet of water on the road, the Cullivan fami...

    More >>

    As Tropical Storm Harvey dissipates, residents forced to evacuate are now returning to their distraught homes. The Greenwich Terrace, perhaps, was hit the hardest. "It's one of those moments where it's like pause, this is really happening to me," said Alton Cullivan, a father of four and Greenwich Terrace resident. "This is really happening to my community, this is really uprooting my family." Along with close to three feet of water on the road, the Cullivan fami...

    More >>

  • BPSO still advising voluntary evacuations to those near the Sabine River

    BPSO still advising voluntary evacuations to those near the Sabine River

    Thursday, August 31 2017 11:07 PM EDT2017-09-01 03:07:21 GMT
    (Source: Maranda Whittington/KPLC)(Source: Maranda Whittington/KPLC)
    For trucks trying to get into Texas, they were forced to turn around. With water rising from the Sabine River, the Beauregard Parish Sheriff’s Office decided to close off Highway 190 Thursday morning.  All 11 gates at Toledo Bend were opened Wednesday leaving Beauregard Parish Sheriff Ricky Moses to issue a voluntary evacuation for those who live near the Sabine River. “All last night we didn’t have to do any water rescues," said Moses. "I beli...More >>
    For trucks trying to get into Texas, they were forced to turn around. With water rising from the Sabine River, the Beauregard Parish Sheriff’s Office decided to close off Highway 190 Thursday morning.  All 11 gates at Toledo Bend were opened Wednesday leaving Beauregard Parish Sheriff Ricky Moses to issue a voluntary evacuation for those who live near the Sabine River. “All last night we didn’t have to do any water rescues," said Moses. "I beli...More >>

  • Toomey couple builds levee to protect home

    Toomey couple builds levee to protect home

    Thursday, August 31 2017 10:31 PM EDT2017-09-01 02:31:27 GMT

    As water from the Sabine River edges closer to homes, one couple in toomey spent the day working against the clock to build levee to save their home. J just south of I-10 in Toomey, John and Roxanne Clark live in a quiet remote area.  But since nine in the morning, a backhoe clanks and groans building a levee all the way around the house to protect it from flood waters.. "It's my father in law.  He's an angel," said John Clark, of his father-in-law, hard at work...

    More >>

    As water from the Sabine River edges closer to homes, one couple in Toomey spent the day working against the clock to build levee to save their home. Just south of I-10 in Toomey, John and Roxanne Clark live in a quiet remote area.  But since nine in the morning, a backhoe clanks and groans building a levee all the way around the house to protect it from flood waters.. "It's my father in law.  He's an angel," said John Clark, of his father-in-law, hard at work...

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly