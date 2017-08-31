Greenwich Terrace residents return home after Harvey

As Tropical Storm Harvey dissipates, residents forced to evacuate are now returning to their distraught homes. The Greenwich Terrace, perhaps, was hit the hardest.

"It's one of those moments where it's like pause, this is really happening to me," said Alton Cullivan, a father of four and Greenwich Terrace resident. "This is really happening to my community, this is really uprooting my family."

Along with close to three feet of water on the road, the Cullivan family had 14 inches of rain in their home. They lost just about everything.

"We really don't know what our next step is," said Cullivan. "One day at a time."

If you drive down General Wainwright Avenue, you'll find homes gutted on the side of the road.

"The stuff we need to live on, it's gone," Cullivan said.

With school just back in session and families focused on cleaning up, Cullivan is worried kids living in the Greenwich Terrance neighborhood will start to fall behind in classes.

"These kids don't have uniforms, they don't have school supplies anymore," Cullivan said.

As Harvey has brought strangers together in Houston, the same phenomenon has happened here.

"The people that stop and asked me if I need help cleaning up, they weren't the Cajun Navy," Cullivan said. "But today, they were my Cajun Navy because they stopped and asked if they could help me."

Right now, the Cullivan family is taking refuge with a family friend. They don't expect to be back in their home for months.

