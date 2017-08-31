BPSO still advising voluntary evacuations to those near the Sabine River

For trucks trying to get into Texas, they were forced to turn around.

With water rising from the Sabine River, the Beauregard Parish Sheriff’s Office decided to close off Highway 190 Thursday morning.

All 11 gates at Toledo Bend were opened Wednesday leaving Beauregard Parish Sheriff Ricky Moses to issue a voluntary evacuation for those who live near the Sabine River.

“All last night we didn’t have to do any water rescues," said Moses. "I believe people were aware and remembered last March and they got out on their own.”

“I stayed up to about one o'clock watching the water," said resident Greg Manino.

For Manino he’s monitoring his home near the river, but still taking precautions for his children.

“They’re at my mom’s," he said. "I brought them out yesterday when they told us to evacuate.”

The sheriff’s office has only had to do one evacuation so far.

“We did have a work crew out on Anacoco Creek trying to restore some power," said Moses. "They were in the creek in a boat, they flipped a boat, they had five individuals in it.”

The Sheriff’s Office was able to save everyone, and is preparing for calls if they come in.

