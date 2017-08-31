BPSO still advising voluntary evacuations to those near the Sabine River

As Tropical Storm Harvey dissipates, residents forced to evacuate are now returning to their distraught homes. The Greenwich Terrace, perhaps, was hit the hardest. "It's one of those moments where it's like pause, this is really happening to me," said Alton Cullivan, a father of four and Greenwich Terrace resident. "This is really happening to my community, this is really uprooting my family." Along with close to three feet of water on the road, the Cullivan fami...More >>
As water from the Sabine River edges closer to homes, one couple in toomey spent the day working against the clock to build levee to save their home. J just south of I-10 in Toomey, John and Roxanne Clark live in a quiet remote area. But since nine in the morning, a backhoe clanks and groans building a levee all the way around the house to protect it from flood waters.. "It's my father in law. He's an angel," said John Clark, of his father-in-law, hard at work...More >>
Here is a list of storm-related closures around Southwest Louisiana:More >>
Our weather is rapidly improving now as the remnants of Harvey move well to our northeast. Sunshine was visible across much of Southwest Louisiana Thursday afternoon. And the forecast through the weekend looks great, there is only a small chance of rain and we should see more sunshine! However, river flooding is now a major issue in some areas along the Calcasieu and Sabine Rivers.More >>
