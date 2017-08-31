BPSO still advising voluntary evacuations to those near the Sabi - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

BPSO still advising voluntary evacuations to those near the Sabine River

(Source: Maranda Whittington/KPLC) (Source: Maranda Whittington/KPLC)
MERRYVILLE, LA (KPLC) -

For trucks trying to get into Texas, they were forced to turn around.

With water rising from the Sabine River, the Beauregard Parish Sheriff’s Office decided to close off Highway 190 Thursday morning. 

All 11 gates at Toledo Bend were opened Wednesday leaving Beauregard Parish Sheriff Ricky Moses to issue a voluntary evacuation for those who live near the Sabine River.

“All last night we didn’t have to do any water rescues," said Moses. "I believe people were aware and remembered last March and they got out on their own.”

 “I stayed up to about one o'clock watching the water," said resident Greg Manino. 

For Manino he’s monitoring his home near the river, but still taking precautions for his children.

“They’re at my mom’s," he said. "I brought them out yesterday when they told us to evacuate.”

 The sheriff’s office has only had to do one evacuation so far.

“We did have a work crew out on Anacoco Creek trying to restore some power," said Moses. "They were in the creek in a boat, they flipped a boat, they had five individuals in it.”

The Sheriff’s Office was able to save everyone, and is preparing for calls if they come in. 

Copyright 2017 KPLC All rights reserved

  • More Local NewsNewsMore>>

  • Greenwich Terrace residents return home after Harvey

    Greenwich Terrace residents return home after Harvey

    Thursday, August 31 2017 11:59 PM EDT2017-09-01 03:59:38 GMT
    Source: Christian PiekosSource: Christian Piekos

    As Tropical Storm Harvey dissipates, residents forced to evacuate are now returning to their distraught homes. The Greenwich Terrace, perhaps, was hit the hardest. "It's one of those moments where it's like pause, this is really happening to me," said Alton Cullivan, a father of four and Greenwich Terrace resident. "This is really happening to my community, this is really uprooting my family." Along with close to three feet of water on the road, the Cullivan fami...

    More >>

    As Tropical Storm Harvey dissipates, residents forced to evacuate are now returning to their distraught homes. The Greenwich Terrace, perhaps, was hit the hardest. "It's one of those moments where it's like pause, this is really happening to me," said Alton Cullivan, a father of four and Greenwich Terrace resident. "This is really happening to my community, this is really uprooting my family." Along with close to three feet of water on the road, the Cullivan fami...

    More >>

  • BPSO still advising voluntary evacuations to those near the Sabine River

    BPSO still advising voluntary evacuations to those near the Sabine River

    Thursday, August 31 2017 11:07 PM EDT2017-09-01 03:07:21 GMT
    (Source: Maranda Whittington/KPLC)(Source: Maranda Whittington/KPLC)
    For trucks trying to get into Texas, they were forced to turn around. With water rising from the Sabine River, the Beauregard Parish Sheriff’s Office decided to close off Highway 190 Thursday morning.  All 11 gates at Toledo Bend were opened Wednesday leaving Beauregard Parish Sheriff Ricky Moses to issue a voluntary evacuation for those who live near the Sabine River. “All last night we didn’t have to do any water rescues," said Moses. "I beli...More >>
    For trucks trying to get into Texas, they were forced to turn around. With water rising from the Sabine River, the Beauregard Parish Sheriff’s Office decided to close off Highway 190 Thursday morning.  All 11 gates at Toledo Bend were opened Wednesday leaving Beauregard Parish Sheriff Ricky Moses to issue a voluntary evacuation for those who live near the Sabine River. “All last night we didn’t have to do any water rescues," said Moses. "I beli...More >>

  • Toomey couple builds levee to protect home

    Toomey couple builds levee to protect home

    Thursday, August 31 2017 10:31 PM EDT2017-09-01 02:31:27 GMT

    As water from the Sabine River edges closer to homes, one couple in toomey spent the day working against the clock to build levee to save their home. J just south of I-10 in Toomey, John and Roxanne Clark live in a quiet remote area.  But since nine in the morning, a backhoe clanks and groans building a levee all the way around the house to protect it from flood waters.. "It's my father in law.  He's an angel," said John Clark, of his father-in-law, hard at work...

    More >>

    As water from the Sabine River edges closer to homes, one couple in Toomey spent the day working against the clock to build levee to save their home. Just south of I-10 in Toomey, John and Roxanne Clark live in a quiet remote area.  But since nine in the morning, a backhoe clanks and groans building a levee all the way around the house to protect it from flood waters.. "It's my father in law.  He's an angel," said John Clark, of his father-in-law, hard at work...

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly