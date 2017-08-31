Toomey couple builds levee to protect home

As water from the Sabine River edges closer to homes, one couple in toomey spent the day working against the clock to build levee to save their home. J just south of I-10 in Toomey, John and Roxanne Clark live in a quiet remote area. But since nine in the morning, a backhoe clanks and groans building a levee all the way around the house to protect it from flood waters.. "It's my father in law. He's an angel," said John Clark, of his father-in-law, hard at work...More >>
Here is a list of storm-related closures around Southwest Louisiana:More >>
Our weather is rapidly improving now as the remnants of Harvey move well to our northeast. Sunshine was visible across much of Southwest Louisiana Thursday afternoon. And the forecast through the weekend looks great, there is only a small chance of rain and we should see more sunshine! However, river flooding is now a major issue in some areas along the Calcasieu and Sabine Rivers.More >>
The Red Cross has partnered with the state and is moving everyone staying at the Burton Coliseum to a state shelter in Alexandria. Over 380 people and 120 animals who were displaced by flooding from Harvey have been taking refuge at the shelter set up by the Red Cross. Buses of evacuees are being transferred to a "mega-shelter" Alexandria. It's unclear what will happen at the Burton Coliseum now. We will update this story as more details become avail...More >>
Here is a list of storm-related power outages in Southwest Louisiana due to Tropical Storm HarveyMore >>
