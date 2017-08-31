Toomey couple builds levee to protect home

As water from the Sabine River edges closer to homes, one couple in Toomey spent the day working against the clock to build levee to save their home.

Just south of I-10 in Toomey, John and Roxanne Clark live in a quiet remote area. But since nine in the morning, a backhoe clanks and groans

building a levee all the way around the house to protect it from flood waters..

"It's my father in law. He's an angel," said John Clark, of his father-in-law, hard at work on the backhoe

"He packed up his equipment and came over and started pulling the levee around our house to save the house, which I'm very grateful for," said Roxanne.

Not far from here, water inches up on a road where others have fled their homes. But the Clarks say the levee worked in the last major flood of 2016.

"Saved my house. March 2016 water came in, people down the road lost everything they had. My house still standing, dry," said John.

And they're hopeful it will work this time. where the Sabine river is inching higher and closer to their home.

"That's the Sabine River, marshland beside us, and the water is creeping up where you can see it flowing over the road. "When I first saw it flowing over the road, I started crying because I don't want to go through this again,"said Roxanne.

A sort of moat around the wall is already filling with water. but the levee is solid, easy to walk.

The Clarks' business in Orange is already flooded.

"We waded in yesterday, we couldn't get in on the interstate so we took a boat to orange and tied the boat up on the riverbank and I walked 25 minutes in to my business and three feet deep," said John.

It's hard to bear and heartbreaking to think of what's lost. Yet the Clarks have hope that "home safe home" will stay that way.

When the threat of flooding is over the Clarks say they'll just push the levee back into the moat.

