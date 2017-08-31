A Louis Vuitton purse, Tom Ford sunglasses, a payroll check, cash=$2775; Surveillance video=jail time

A thief ended up with quite a score from a vehicle burglary outside a Lake Charles club.

On August 6, the victim of the burglary reported several items taken from her car; a Louis Vuitton purse and Tom Ford sunglasses, both totaling approximately $2,200, $300 cash, a payroll check for $275, and her ID.

Calcasieu Parish Detectives then learned the stolen payroll check had been cashed at a Lake Charles bank using the ID stolen from the victim’s car.

Surveillance photos of the suspect cashing the check were released it to the public, and authorities received numerous leads and tips.

They identified the suspect as 24-year-old Lindsey K. Cole of Lake Charles.

Late last week Cole was found at a local motel, arrested and charged with identity theft, less than $5000

No word yet if authorities were able to recover the purse, sunglasses, or cash.

Copyright 2017 KPLC. All rights reserved.