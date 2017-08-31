FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Weather continues to improve now that Harvey is gone, but river flooding remains a big issue

Our weather is rapidly improving now as the remnants of Harvey move well to our northeast. Sunshine was visible across much of Southwest Louisiana Thursday afternoon. And the forecast through the weekend looks great, there is only a small chance of rain and we should see more sunshine!

However, river flooding is now a major issue in some areas along the Calcasieu and Sabine Rivers. Moderate flooding is occurring at most points along the Calcasieu River; while major flooding is occurring, or is likely at some locations along the Sabine River. Future releases from the Toledo Bend Reservoir could cause additional along the Sabine River. Please monitor the forecast closely if you live along any area rivers or waterways. You can find the latest stages and forecasts here: http://www.kplctv.com/story/31451306/latest-river-stages-forecasts

Please be cautious if you are driving on area roadways especially in areas experiencing flooding. Do NOT drive through any water if you do not know how deep it is; and it is not the best idea to drive through any water even if you think it is shallow enough. It’s not just the depth of the water you must worry about, the condition on the roadway itself may not be safe. Heed the advice of local officials and any warning signs placed on area roadways.

The forecast through this weekend looks great; we only have a small 20% chance of rain each day. And we should see at least partly cloudy skies which means we will see more sun than clouds! And there is even better news, the forecast for next week has improved somewhat. Wednesday it looked like tropical development could occur in the Bay of Campeche by early next week, but the computer models are much less robust with development of this system today. Plus, the same models now show a cold front dropping south through Southwest Louisiana by the middle of next week; this would act to keep any potential tropical system from reaching our area. As mentioned yesterday, the computer models usually perform poorly when trying to forecast tropical system developing. And along the same line of thought, we will still need to monitor the southern Gulf of Mexico for potential development; the model forecasts could change again.

Much farther out in the Atlantic, Hurricane Irma has strengthened and will likely become a major hurricane. Irma will bear watching by next week as it is expected to be nearing the Lesser Antilles by early next week. Where it goes beyond early next week is highly uncertain and computer models have a difficult time forecasting tropical system beyond 7 days out. The possibilities range from moving through the Caribbean Sea to turning out to sea east of the United States.

