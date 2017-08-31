HAPPENING NOW: Burton shelter being emptied, evacuees brought to Alexandria

Here is a list of storm-related closures around Southwest Louisiana:More >>
Our weather is rapidly improving now as the remnants of Harvey move well to our northeast. Sunshine was visible across much of Southwest Louisiana Thursday afternoon. And the forecast through the weekend looks great, there is only a small chance of rain and we should see more sunshine! However, river flooding is now a major issue in some areas along the Calcasieu and Sabine Rivers.More >>
The Red Cross has partnered with the state and is moving everyone staying at the Burton Coliseum to a state shelter in Alexandria. Over 380 people and 120 animals who were displaced by flooding from Harvey have been taking refuge at the shelter set up by the Red Cross. Buses of evacuees are being transferred to a "mega-shelter" Alexandria. It's unclear what will happen at the Burton Coliseum now. We will update this story as more details become avail...More >>
Here is a list of storm-related power outages in Southwest Louisiana due to Tropical Storm HarveyMore >>
Tropical Storm Harvey's rains have forced the Sabine River Authority to open all 11 gates at Toledo Bend by three feet, sending loads of water downstream. The sound of water from the Toledo Bend rushing onto Highway 111 is the only thing you could here out in Vernon Parish. As one truck decided to drive through the closed of road Marty Marcantel just couldn't make it. "I (came) out this morning, and the water wasn't even over the road here." said Ma...More >>
