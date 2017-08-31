HAPPENING NOW: Burton shelter being emptied, evacuees brought to Alexandria

The Red Cross has partnered with the state and is moving everyone staying at the Burton Coliseum to a state shelter in Alexandria.

Over 380 people and 120 animals who were displaced by flooding from Harvey have been taking refuge at the shelter set up by the Red Cross.

Buses of evacuees are being transferred to a "mega-shelter" Alexandria. It's unclear what will happen at the Burton Coliseum now.

We will update this story as more details become available.

