Jennings HS teacher accused of improper relationship with student

A Jennings High School teacher has been accused of having an improper relationship with a student.

On Thursday, Jefferson Davis Parish Sheriff’s Office arrested 26-year-old Rachel Marie Gillespie of Jennings.

She's been charged with Indecent Behavior With a Juvenile.

On August 22, Deputies received a call from the school board stating that Gillespie was having an improper relationship with a student.

An investigation was initiated and information gathered that led detectives to request an arrest warrant.

We're told that "due to conflicts, the District Attorney’s office and 31st Judicial District Judge were recused."

The Attorney General’s office and a Special Judge were appointed by the Louisiana Supreme Court to hear this complaint.

