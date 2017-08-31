Here's when and where to get your Gator hunting license

Here is a list of storm-related closures around Southwest Louisiana:More >>
Here is a list of storm-related power outages in Southwest Louisiana due to Tropical Storm Harvey
Tropical Storm Harvey's rains have forced the Sabine River Authority to open all 11 gates at Toledo Bend by three feet, sending loads of water downstream. The sound of water from the Toledo Bend rushing onto Highway 111 is the only thing you could here out in Vernon Parish. As one truck decided to drive through the closed of road Marty Marcantel just couldn't make it. "I (came) out this morning, and the water wasn't even over the road here." said Marcantel.
Food: that is the most basic need for hundreds of people at a makeshift shelter in Orange, Texas. An urgent call came in late Wednesday night to the Salvation Army in Lake Charles to help and we went along for the delivery across state lines.
Tragic stories of death and despair coming out of the shelter set up at the Lake Charles Civic Center. Evacuees from Texas have lost their homes, possessions and even family members to Harvey.
