Here's when and where to get your Gator hunting license

By Shireen Santhanasamy, Digital Content Producer
LOUISIANA (KPLC) -

Alligator hunting licenses and tags will be issued at Rockefeller Wildlife Refuge beginning at 1 p.m. Friday, Sept. 1.

According to a news release by the Louisiana Wildlife and Fisheries (LDWF), the issuance of the tags was delayed earlier this week because of impacts from Hurricane Harvey.

For more information, call the Rockefeller Wildlife Refuge at 337-538-2165 or the LDWF Field Office in New Iberia at 337-373-0032.

Another note for you hunters, Wildlife officials have canceled its leased dove field hunts in DeRidder and Ragley due to the excessive rainfall from Hurricane Harvey. LDWF will continue to work with the landowners to provide an alternative date for the DeRidder and Ragley hunts

However, the LDWF leased dove field hunt in Tangipahoa Parish will be available for Saturday’, Sept. 2, opening day of dove season as will several wildlife management areas (WMAs) throughout the state.

For a list of WMAs providing dove hunting opportunities and information on the LDWF leased dove field in Tangipahoa Parish, visit http://www.wlf.louisiana.gov/hunting/dove.

Hunters are reminded that on state WMAs and LDWF leased dove fields non-toxic shot is required when hunting doves; no lead shot is allowed.

For more information, contact Jeff Duguay at jduguay@wlf.la.gov or 225-765-2353. 

Copyright 2017 KPLC. All rights reserved.

