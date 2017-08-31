Lake Charles Salvation Army answers desperate call for help

Food: that is the most basic need for hundreds of people at a makeshift shelter in Orange, Texas.



An urgent call came in late Wednesday night to the Salvation Army in Lake Charles to help and we went along for the delivery across state lines.



The drive from Lake Charles to Orange required a state police escort and back roads cross-overs to get to West Orange-Stark Elementary School.



Even as the Salvation Army van, packed with food, pulled up, so did truck after truck and boat after boat of more people escaping flood waters that have covered much of this town.



"I would say we got about five feet in our home," said Bobby Bailey.



It was a similar situation for Andre Walker, who had to be rescued by boat.



"It was bad because we have a newborn," he said. "We weren't expecting the lights to go out and the flooding, how deep it got, we weren't expecting all that."



Walker and Bailey are just two of the more than 225 people on higher ground at this school, waiting to be bused to the next shelter in Lake Charles.



Food and water has been scarce, but that changed with this convoy of hope from the Salvation Army out of Lake Charles.



"We knew that food was an essential, urgent need that was missing from this shelter," said Lt. Donna Watts with the Salvation Army.



There are kids here, babies, and elderly people who were plucked from their flooded homes by rescuers like Kip Coltrin of Sulphur with Cajun Special Forces.



"We're getting water as tall as I am," he said. "We can get in water that deep with no problem. So we got down there and began trying to sweep the neighborhoods and clear that for them and they'd give us a hot list if they knew of someone, we'd go get them."



These emergency response crews say there are still more people inside their homes off these flooded streets. Some refuse to leave, but others like Betty Butler say they are grateful to be safe.



"We're trying to survive," said Butler. "Thank you so much for coming."



These folks do not know what the next step will be, but they know that today that step is at least on dry ground.



"We're gonna make it," said Capt. Keith Longlois with the Orange Police Department. "We're gonna get through it. You know, it's nothing we haven't been through before and we're gonna make it."



Copyright KPLC 2017. All rights reserved.