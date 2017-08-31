Lake Charles Salvation Army answers desperate call for help

Hurricane Harvey threatens the Gulf Coast. This blog will have up to the minute information about the storm and it's potential impact.More >>
Food: that is the most basic need for hundreds of people at a makeshift shelter in Orange, Texas. An urgent call came in late Wednesday night to the Salvation Army in Lake Charles to help and we went along for the delivery across state lines.
Here is a list of storm-related closures around Southwest Louisiana:
Tragic stories of death and despair coming out of the shelter set up at the Lake Charles Civic Center. Evacuees from Texas have lost their homes, possessions and even family members to Harvey.
The Beauregard Parish Sheriff Ricky Moses is asking residents along the west side of the parish to evacuate, especially if they live along the Sabine River. In a post to the Beauregard Parish Sheriff's Office Facebook page Moses advises residents to leave due to the fact that 11 gates at Toledo Bend are opened at 2 feet.
