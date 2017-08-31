Hundreds evacuated to Burton Coliseum

Ravaged by Tropical Storm Harvey, hundreds of Texans are now calling Southwest Louisiana their home, for home.

As buses roll into town, so does reality.

Entire lives in hand changed forever.

A sea of empty of cots awaits as hundreds prepare to call the Burton Coliseum home.

"The water started to rise, didn't know what was happening. Didn't get a mandatory evacuation or anything like that."

One of those new residents is Francesca Cassidy - a young mother of all girls.

"You have to get out of the house now, it's mandatory. You cannot be here."

Like thousands of others, her world now under water.

"Finally, I was able to grab clothes for my kids. I didn't have time to think about myself. My oldest daughter was with my mom and I couldn't call her. I'm sorry, I couldn't call her."

Amidst the chaotic flooding, a mother is separated from her daughter.

"I didn't have time to think. I just grabbed clothes and I left."

A nightmare, with no ending in sight.

"I couldn't think. I wanted everything to go away."

That is until she heard a familiar voice.

"And finally I head mom, mom, mom, it's me. And I looked and it was my oldest daughter and my mom and my aunt. You just never know when things are going to happen."

A mother is reunited with her daughters.

Her stay under the bright lights of Burton Coliseum only just beginning.

Knowing what matters is right there with her.

"We have no home. We have nothing to go home to. All I have is my family."

