Hundreds evacuated to Burton Coliseum

Hurricane Harvey threatens the Gulf Coast. This blog will have up to the minute information about the storm and it's potential impact.More >>
Food: that is the most basic need for hundreds of people at a makeshift shelter in Orange, Texas. An urgent call came in late Wednesday night to the Salvation Army in Lake Charles to help and we went along for the delivery across state lines.More >>
Here is a list of storm-related closures around Southwest Louisiana:More >>
Good Morning. John Bridges and Britney Glaser here with a look at what's coming up on 7News Sunrise.More >>
Tragic stories of death and despair coming out of the shelter set up at the Lake Charles Civic Center. Evacuees from Texas have lost their homes, possessions and even family members to Harvey.More >>
